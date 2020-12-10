'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Dec 9 Written Update: Sanjana Confronts Arundhati About The Money

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Sanjana waits at Gauri's house for Arundhati to return. She sees Arundhati and Appa coming back from the garden and rushes down to confront her. Gauri asks Sanjana to calm down but the latter is in no mood to listen to anyone. Gauri calls up Anirudh and tells him about Sanjana.

Sanjana goes to Appa and Arundhati and confronts her for begging for money from Anirudh. She tells Arundhati that she blackmails him emotionally and wants to take away his money so he's left with no money at all. Arundhati tells Sanjana that the amount Anirudh transferred in her account was for their kids' education and she does not need to ask money from Anirudh for anything else.

Sanjana tells Arundhati that this is how she might have blackmailed Anirudh and taken money from him. Arundhati tells Sanjana that if Anirudh told her anything as such, he's lying to her because she was not accepting the money but he put in her account to show his presence in their family. Arundhati also tells Sanjana that she's nobody to interfere in their family matters. Sanjana says she's going to get married to Anirudh and thus she has to interfere in his personal matters.

Anirudh comes there and stops Sanjana from creating a scene. He tells her that he had transferred the money to Arundhati's account for Isha's course. He tells Sanjana that Arundhati was refusing to take the money so he put it in her account for his daughter. Anirudh insults Sanjana and tells her that she's nobody to interfere in his family matters. He takes Sanjana from there.

Anirudh takes Sanjana to his office and asks her why she behaved like a fool. He asks her how she came to know about the transaction. Sanjana tells him she read his messages. Anirudh gets mad at Sanjana for reading his messages and tells her not to interfere in his financial matters. Sanjana feels disappointed by Anirudh's remarks and leaves from his office furiously.

