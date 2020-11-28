'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 27: Anirudh Sweeps The House

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 27 episode starts with Baba asking Tatya Mama about Suman and why she didn't bring Vahini when he came. Tatya Mama says she is not feeling well today while Arundhati brings pohe and thalipith for everyone. And, when Anirudh comes there, Tatya Mama asks about Alas and asks where he was marching late last night.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 27 episode

While explaining more, Anirudh argues that he needs a servant for work, he has to educate three children. However, Tatya Mama starts schooling him. while lasing out at him, Tatya Mama tells him that he is very lucky to have met such a sweet wife. He also praises her and tells Anirudh that Arundhati is Grihalakshmi.

Later, Arundhati brings breakfast for Anirudh, but he deliberately asks for tea. She gives thalipitha, and he asks for pohe. Anirudh yells at Arundhati and asks her to get a hot cup of tea. Anirudh keeps complaining about the work done by Arundhati while Tatya Mama is watching everything then Aniruddha asks to put some sev on pohe. Later, Tatya Mama tells everyone that whether everyone eats at home or not, everyone should help; and listening to this, Isha helps Arundhati.

READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 23: Shekar Warns Anirudh And Sanjana

Baba then takes Tatya Mama for a walk in the garden. After some time, Abhi and Isha prepare for Bhaubija. Later, Tatya Mama comes into the kitchen and asks Arundhati for a broom, saying that the latter's hussband wants to get better and starts laughing out loud. Tatya Mama says he wants to sweep the hall. Arundhati tries to stop them but in vain.

READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Nov 20 Written Update: Deshmukh's Cut Ties With Aniruddha

In the next scene, Anirudh reads the paper while Tatya Mama tells Aniruddha to sweep everywhere. When Anirudh doesn't listen, Tatya Mama keeps talking to him. Irritated Anirudh starts sweeping the house while everyone starts laughing at him. Kanchan goes on saying that Tatya Mama is not used to him. But Tatya Mama does not listen to Kanchan and tells her to be quiet. Then Tatya Mama gives Anirudh an example from Arundhati's day job that she is doing everything all day and, he is just giving orders. Tatya Mama also says that Arundhati is his wife, not a slave.

READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Of Nov 19 Written Update: All Deshmukhs Celebrate Diwali

READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 25: Tatya Mama Asks About Anirudh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.