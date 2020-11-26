'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Nov 25: Tatya Mama Asks About Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 25 episode starts with Isha making Rangoli outside and Yash looking at Gauri’s room. Appa teases him and Yash asks if he saw anything that day. Gauri comes there and is very shy. Just then Abhi comes there and Yash is teasing Abhi by Anagha’s name. Arundhati arrives there and Yash asks her whether she likes Anagha or not. Arundhati says yes she is a sweet girl and is of very helping nature. Abhi also starts pulling Yash’s leg after this and the family is enjoying a funny moment.

Tatya Mama's surprise arrival

As soon as Kanchan arrives, Isha tells Kanchan, that she is going to wear a sari tomorrow. She also tells Kanchan you also get ready. Kanchan refuses and asks her how will she celebrate Bhaubeej. At this moment, Kanchan’s brother calls her out by saying, Mane. She thinks that Appa is pulling her leg but is surprised to see her brother Sadashiv. She gets very happy about seeing her brother there.

Kanchan lies about Anirudh

Everybody greets Tatya Mama and take him inside. Arundhati gives him Jaggery water. Tatya looks at her and says that Kanchan has gotten best daughter in law. He asks Kanchan about Anirudh. Everyone is confused about what to say when Kanchan lies that he has gone to office. Abhi then takes Tatya to his room.

Kanchan requests Arundhati to let Anirudh come home for two days

While preparing food, Arundhati is worried about the Kanchan’s lie to Tatya. Kanchan comes in and tells her that if he gets to know the truth he will create a ruckus. She says can they ask Anirudh to come and live with them for two days? She says that Anirudh will also be happy to see Tatya Mama and there will be no problem and worries about the lie. Kanchan asks Arundhati if she is fine with it. She also pleads in front of her and requests her that her brother is here after so many years and she does not know when will he come again. Arundhati agrees to invite Abhijeet over. Kanchan then asks Arundhati too behave with Anirudh the same way like before for these two days. Arundhati gets shocked but agrees to do it because of Kanchan.

The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode

Tatya praises Arundhati for the delicious food and enquires about everyone else. Tatya then asks Kanchan why she isn’t she happy as everyone looks at Tatya. The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode of November 26 will be an interesting one as Anirudh will be seen with the family.

