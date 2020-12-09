'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Dec 8: Sanjana Calls Arundathi To Meet

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode begins with Anirudh and Arundathi getting into an argument over Isha's education. Anirudh requests Arundathi to let him pay for Isha's course. However, she denies saying Isha needs to learn and that the right education doesn't need ample of money. Anirudh tells Arundathi not to take away the fatherly rights from him and says that he still wants to pay for his kids' education and his parents' medicines. Anirudh gives an example of Abhijeet.

Arundathi stays firm on her decision. Anirudh insults Arundathi saying she doesn't know about all these things and she should let him take care of them. Arundathi says she will do anything to get her kids the right education. She says it will take time, but she will do it. Anirudh simply decides to leave.

Sanjana enters Anirudh's cabin. She tells Anirudh that Shekar has left the house and asks him to return home. Anirudh denies. He says Shekar might return anytime to meet Nikhil. Sanjana tells Anirudh that Shekar has also taken Nikhil along with him. Anirudh feels pleased.

Sanjana gets mad at him for feeling happy about Nikhil not staying with her. She asks him where he changed his clothes. They get into an argument. Anirudh leaves his cabin. Sanjana decides to check his phone. She sees Anirudh's text to Isha saying he has transferred two lakhs of rupees into Arundathi's account. Sanjana gets furious.

Arundathi gets the bank message about the money transfer. Isha informs her that Anirudh gave her the money for her course. Sanjana indirectly asks Anirudh about the money. She tells him to help her to pay off Shekar's money. However, Anirudh says it will take some time. Sanjana gets furious and calls Arundathi.

Sanjana asks Arundathi to meet her outside but the latter tells her to come home. At first, Sanjana denies but then agrees to meet Arundathi at Deshmukh's house. Sanjana leaves the house early morning to meet Arundathi. Anirudh gets suspicious about her.

