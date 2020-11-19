'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Epi Written Update Nov 18: Deshmukhs Ring In Diwali Traditionally

In this Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Arundhati wakes Isha and everybody else for Diwali Pahat. She gifts Isha a new dress and Isha feels guilty for telling her mother about Diwali gifts Anirudh used to bring for her. Arundhati says she wanted to gift Isha many dresses but could afford only one dress this year. They hug each other and get emotional. Meanwhile, Anirudh wakes Sanjana for Diwali Pahat but she goes to sleep again. She tells him that they will go for lunch later and asks Anirudh to go back to sleep.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 5: Arundhati Confronts Sanjana

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update Nov 18, 2020

Anirudh wakes up and thinks about how his family must be enjoying themselves. He remembers how Appa must have woken up everyone early and Kanchan and Arundhati must have ritually gone ahead with the Diwali celebrations. At Samridhi Mansion, everyone is happy and excited about Diwali. Arundhati and Kanchan apply 'utna' to everyone and they happily take pictures. Anirudh reminisces about the time he spent with his family during Diwali.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Nov 16: Appa Removes Anirudh's Name From Will

After applying 'utna', Appa orders everyone to go and take a bath. He tells them that they have to burst the bitter fruit and taste it to start their Diwali celebrations. Isha asks why they have to start their Diwali with bitter fruit. Arundhati tells her that they will be eating a lot of sweets and savouries the whole day, which is why they start the day with something bitter.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update October 26: Anirudh Tries To Manipulate Yash

Anirudh tries to wake Sanjana again and tells her it is Diwali. He explains her the rituals of Diwali and the importance of it. Sanjana wakes up and tells him that she will do as he says but won't make traditional Diwali sweets because she has never done it before. They hang the lantern outside their house and Anirudh asks Sanjana to draw a rangoli. She says she does not how to do that and is not interested in doing so.

Sanjana serves Anirudh bread butter and biscuits for breakfast. Anirudh gets mad at Sanjana and tells her that she had promised him to serve a good breakfast today. Sanjana says it's the best breakfast she has served. Anirudh remembers the amazing dishes Arundhati used to serve him. On the other hand, Kanchan gets emotional as she misses Anirudh.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 17: Anirudh Gives Arundhati A Warning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.