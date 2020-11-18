Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 17: Anirudh Gives Arundhati A Warning

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Kanchan tells Isha not to leave the house again. Appa also tells Isha that they were worried about her. He explains the consequences if they could not find her safe and sound. Isha tells that she won't repeat the mistake again and everyone should stop taunting her about it again and again. Anagha comes home to meet Arundhati and tells her that she will be transferring the money for the sweets she prepared in her bank account.

Arundhati says she does not understand anything about banking and Anagha decides to teach her. Yash tells Arundhati to learn about Appa's pensions too since Anirudh used to look after it. Anirudh comes home and Kanchan gets happy to see him. Anirudh tells Kanchan that he has come home to collect his laptop. He asks Isha to go Diwali shopping with him but she denies and leaves the room. Anirudh sees Appa's pension's documents in Arundhati's hand and asks her to give it to him.

He says that he will look after it because he's their son. Appa tells Anirudh that Arundhati will look after his pension documents since she is their daughter. Anirudh leaves and gets into an argument with Arundhati while leaving. He tells Arundhati that she finally succeeded in manipulating her parents and claiming the house. Arundhati tells Anirudh that he can claim the house if he wants but he will never be able to win over the hearts of her people.

Later, Yash finishes his online classes and tells Arundhati that a few women want to learn singing from her after Diwali. He tells her that they are willing to pay in advance too. Yash gets a message and tells Arundhati that five people have already paid her fees. Arundhati gets happy by seeing the amount and starts feeling independent.

She says she will teach people with all her heart. Yash decides to get a job and the mother-son duo decide to become financially independent too. In the evening, the kids get busy with the Diwali preparations. They make lanterns, killas and talk about Diwali celebrations in their house. Abhi and Yash tease Isha and Gauri laughs with them.

