'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Nov 16: Appa Removes Anirudh's Name From Will

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, the Deshmukh's are disheartened with Anirudh's decision. Appa recalls the happy moments he spent with his family, including Anirudh. Kanchan starts crying while the others try to console her. Meanwhile, Anirud reaches Sanjana's doorstep and she is happy to see him. She welcomes him home and they smile happily. Arundhati goes to her room and recalls the time Anirudh treated her badly.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update Nov 16, 2020

The next day, Sanjana is happy to see Anirudh in her home. She serves him tea and gives him gifts. Anirudh feels overwhelmed to see that Sanjana is pampering him. They make their plans for the day. Meanwhile, Vishakha is furious when everyone tells her Anirudh left their home. Vishakha tells Arundhati that she should have held her husband's hand and brought him back home.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update October 26: Anirudh Tries To Manipulate Yash

Arundhati says that she is tired of the taunts and torture. She says she does not want him back. Vishakha gets furious and starts abusing Sanjana for breaking her family. Kedar tells Vishakha that Sanjana is not to be blamed in this and it is Anirudh's fault. Vishakha says Anirudh is going through a mid-life crisis and will go back to behaving like this.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 2:Sanjana Is Shocked By Shekar's Disclosure

Appa announces that he had earlier made Arundhati and Anirudh the heir of his house but has now decided to remove Anirudh's name from his will. He says Anirudh has many savings but Arundhati never worked because of their family. The rest agree with Appa. Meanwhile, Sanjana makes breakfast for Anirudh.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 30 Written Update: All Deshmukhs Head To Lonavala

Anirudh tells Sanjana that he's meeting a lawyer and asks if she wants to mention her case too. Sanjana says she wants to bring Nikhil back since Shekhar won't be able to take care of him. Anirudh agrees and says that if Isha wants to stay with them, he would like to bring her too. Sanjana is astonished by this comment of Anirudh but agrees with him anyway. Anirudh is disgusted by the breakfast Sanjana serves him.

He decides not to eat the bread and butter and it reminds him of his happy family and the good food he used to get back then. On the other hand, Arundhati tells Vimal that Anirudh has left home and abandoned his family. Kanchan stops talking to everyone because of her son.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Nov 12: Kanchan Calls Sanjana Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.