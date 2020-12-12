'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Dec 11 Written Update: Arundhati Learns She Has Diabetes

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Yash wakes up Isha at midnight and tells her that they have to go find Arundhati. Isha gets worried when Yash brings her to the hall and leaves her alone in the dark. The rest of the family members switch on the lights and surprise Isha by wishing her ‘Happy Birthday’. Arundhati gives her a delicate gold chain and wishes her. Abhi and Yash pull Isha’s leg who seems too excited for her birthday.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update

The next morning, Appa tells Arundhati that its good that Isha is excited about her birthday. That way the entire family can come together. Meanwhile, Vimal comes home and brings some vegetable to cook for the day. Arundhati tells her that there has been a slight change in the menu for today since its Isha’s birthday.

Yash and Gauri go to buy some things for Isha’s birthday. Gauri tells Yash that she has a friend who’s father owns a business in the entertainment industry. She asks him if she can find a job for him. Yash agrees with her and tells her he’s lucky to have found her. Some goons misbehave with Gauri and Yash gets into a fight with them, injuring himself badly.

Abhi comes home with Arundhati’s reports and tells her that she has high blood sugar. Arundhati gets worried when she learns she has diabetes but Abhi calms her down. He tells her that she should take care of herself and stay fit and active. Arundhati agrees to everything Abhi says and Appa gives her moral support. Yash comes home injured and everyone worries for him. Arundhati gets hyper and asks what happened to Yash.

Gauri tells everyone that Yash got into a fight with some men on the road who misbehaved with her. Appa teases Yash and tells Arundhati that his grandson is in love. Gauri and Abhi go to dress Yash’s injuries. Appa tells Arundhati that Yash is in love with Gauri. Arundhati smiles at the situation and tells Appa that they will have to call Gauri’s parents soon.

