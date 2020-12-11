'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Dec 10 Written Update: Sanjana To Ruin Isha's Birthday?

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 10 episode, Yash video calls Kanchan and asks her about her whereabouts. He takes the phone to Appa and Arundhati and they talk to Kanchan. She tells them everything about her days at Vishakha's house. Isha takes the phone from Arundhati and tells Kanchan that she wants her to come for her birthday. Kanchan tells Isha that she won't be able to attend her birthday party since she has to go out with Vishakha's mother-in-law. Isha tells Yash how she plans to decorate the house for her birthday and also asks Arundhati if she can call Anirudh. Arundhati agrees.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update

Isha surprises Anirudh by visiting his office. She invites him for her birthday and also tells him what she wants fro her birthday. Anirudh tells it will be awkward if he attends her birthday but she convinces him to come for her birthday. Sanjana comes to Anirudh’s cabin and greets Isha, but she ignores her. Anirudh gives Isha his Credit card and asks her to shop as much as she wants.

At Samrudhi mansion, Arundhati hands over her ATM card to Yash and asks him to take Isha for shopping. At first, Yash tells her that he does not like shopping because isha takes a lot of time and he has to carry the bags. Later, Yash suggests taking Gauri with them for shopping. Yash, Gauri and Isha return from shopping and she tries on all her dresses. Yash returns Arundhati’s card to her and tells her Isha used Anirudh’s card for shopping. Arundhati feels bad about it but does not say anything.

Meanwhile, Sanjana gets upset with Isha and tells Anirudh she did not like how Isha treated her. Anirudh tells Sanjana that Isha is a kid and it's easy to please her. He tells her how Isha wished to celebrate her birthday at Shelter farms. After Anirudh leaves, Sanjana calls up Shelter farms and books a banquet hall to celebrate Isha's birthday. She makes an advance payment and also plots a sinful plan to hurt Arundhati purposely.

