Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Feb 17, 2021 Written Update: Isha Reveals Anirudh Lost His Job

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 17 episode, Isha visits the Deshmukhs, and Kanchan inquires about Sanjana's house. She also enquires about Anirudh's health. Arundhati gets Isha's clothes and gives her a laptop for her classes. Isha says she does not need a laptop because she uses Anirudh's laptop. When Arundhati tells her that Anirudh might need his laptop for work, she reveals Anirudh lost his job and is looking for another job. So till the time he gets another job, she will be using his laptop. The Deshmukhs get a shock when they learn Anirudh has lost his job. Isha leaves Samridhi mansion hurriedly and this leaves Arundhati heartbroken. Abhi realises he spoke to Arundhati harshly and realises his mistake.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update Feb 17, 2021

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Abhi waits for Anagha in the garden. When she arrives he tells her that he had been calling her and waiting for her response. Anagha tells him she was busy with some work and he understands that she's mad at him for speaking to Arundhati harshly, the other day. Abhi opens up and says that his father Anirudh has raised him. He says even when his mother was busy with Yash and Isha, his father looked after him, took him out, and helped him with everything. He expresses how he's attached to his father more.

He tells Anagha how his mother has turned selfish and is only thinking about herself at the moment. He says Anirudh feels guilty for hurting all and wanted to mend things but it was Arundhati who stayed adamant about her decisions and Anirudh had to go back to Sanjana. Anagha explains to Abhi that Arundhati is an individual before she's anyone's wife or mother. She explains to him that her decision was not wrong but the right thing.

The next morning, Anagha meets Arundhati in the garden and tells her about a workshop she will be conducting next week. When Anagha explains the activities they will be conducting at the workshop, Arundhati gets excited and asks her if she can join. Anagha welcomes Arundhati happily and asks her to teach singing to the women. Later, Arundhati tallies the monthly expenses and gives Vimal her salary. Arundhati says she raised Vimal's salary because of her contribution in running the house and doing chores effortlessly. Vimal tells Arundhati it was not needed and expresses how attached she feels to their family. They speak about Isha and get emotional.

