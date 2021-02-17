Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Feb 17: Isha And Sanjana's Feud Over Arundhati

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 16 episode, Sanjana comes to Isha and Anirudh. She asks them about dinner but they deny. Sanjana tells Anirudh that he will get another job soon and does not need to stress over it so much. Isha and Sanjana try to calm Anirudh and take his stress away. Isha gets a call and she leaves the room. Sanjana sits next to Anirudh and he tells her not to get closer to him in front of Isha. They get into an argument over who will sleep on the sofa. Later, Sanjana tries to manipulate Anirudh that Arundhati might have sent Isha to stay with them, and hear their conversations.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Sanjana manipulates Anirudh about Arundhati when Isha comes back. She hears Sanjana and defends her mother. Anirudh asks Isha to apologise to Sanjana but the latter refrains herself from doing so. Arundhati wakes up the next morning and misses Isha, who usually sleeps next to her. She wonders if Isha ate anything at Sanjana's house and also worries if Isha woke up on time for her lectures. Meanwhile, Sanjana asks Anirudh to come and have breakfast. He tells her that he'll have his breakfast with Isha. Later, Anirudh tells Sanjana to speak to Mehta, about his job. Sanjana asks Anirudh to speak to Mehta himself.

Isha wakes up and tells her father that she could not wake up in the morning for her lectures and also forgot to put an alarm. She asks Sanjana for coffee and Sanjana asks her to help herself. Isha asks Sanajan what's for breakfast and she says there's bread butter & corn flakes. Sanjana tells Isha that she's a working woman and spends most of her day in the office and thus she cannot keep serving her everything. Meanwhile, Kanchan tells Appa how much she worries about Isha. She tells Appa that she knows Sanjana well and knows that the latter might not have made anything for Isha to eat.

Abhi wakes up and wishes Arundhati 'Good morning', but she ignores him. Yash wakes up and Arundhati asks him to call Isha. He puts the phone on speaker and Isha tells him that she overslept and could not attend her lectures in the morning. Yash teases her and Isha tells him she will come home for lunch. Arundhati decides to make a few things for Isha so she could eat at Sanjana's place for a few days. Kanchan tells Arundhati to make something for Anirudh too, but she says Sanjana is around to take care of him.

