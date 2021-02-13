'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Feb 12: Anirudh Leaves The House With Isha?

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode starts with Sanjana telling Aniruddha that they cannot end this relationship and they have been through so much. She tells him that they have been together for the last 12 years and says that they should live together again. However, she asks him to break all ties with Arundhati and everyone else at home.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' February 12 written update

In the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Kanchan asks about Anirudh and just then Anirudh arrives there. As Kanchan asks him where was he, he says he went to meet Sanjana. He also tells everyone that he is now going to live with Sanjana. Kanchan and Isha ask him about the reason and try to stop him. Aniruddh says he has no other option and he has decided to marry Sanjana. Kanchan asks him why is he taking such a step.

Also Read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Feb 3: Sanjana Vows To Take Anirudh Back Home

Anirudh blames Arundhati for all of this. He tells Kanchan that he tried to do everything that he could to try and make his relationship better with Arundhati but she does not want any of it. He also says that Arundhati does not want him even when he begged her to forgive him. Anirudh shares now he has to find his partner.

Also Read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Jan 30: Sanjana Visits Anirudh At Samridhi

In the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 12 episode, Arundhati tells everyone that Anirudh has not apologised to her. She adds that he is going to Sanjana again when he found out that I am not going to fall for him again. She also mentions that Anirudh does not care if it is Sanjana or Arundhati and all he cares about is himself. Upon hearing this, Anirudh tells her that he does not need any advice from her and leaves from there. Kanchan and Isha put the blame on Arundhati.

Also Read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Jan 7: Arundathi Calls Anirudh To Meet

Kanchan says that Arundhati has broken her marriage with her own hands. Abhi also tells Kanchan that she should have given another chance to his father. Arundhati tells everyone that one should constantly change his mind and nobody should use her for their own convenience. She also tells Abhi that she never tried to force her opinions on them so they should not do the same to her too.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 2, 2021: Arundhati Asks Anagha About Abhi

Anirudh comes home in his car the next day. Isha gets ready to leave with her bags packed. Kanchan asks Isha where is she going with her bag packed. Isha tells everyone that she does not want to live here anymore and is going with Anirudh to live with him. Kanchan, Appa and Arundhati get shocked after hearing this.

Image Credits: A still from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 12 episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.