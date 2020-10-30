'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 29 Written Update: Sanjana & Anirudh Head To Lonavala

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Arundhati tells Isha how she had been treated over the years. She tells Isha that she wanted to learn a lot of things but Anirudh never let her do it. She further explains Isha the importance of studies and tells her to study sincerely since it is one of the most important things in life. Isha promises her mother that she will study honestly. The next morning, Anirudh leaves for Hyderabad and asks Appa to take of his heath.

Kanchan asks Arundhati to give Anirudh some 'Angara' so he could travel safely. Arundhati says the 'angara' is in the cupboard and Anirudh leaves saying that he does not need anyone to do anything for him. Anirudh meets Sanjana and asks her where are they heading. Sanjana tells him that she'll tell him soon and asks Anirudh to sit in the car. Anirudh asks Sanjana if she will be driving and when she agrees, he tells her that he gets scared by women drivers. Sanjana gets furious and Anirudh calms her down by letting her drive.

At home, Kanchana gets tensed about Anirudh going out of town. Appa tells her not to worry. He tells Arundhati to go her parents home for a few days since Anirudh is also out of town. Arundhati tells Appa she won't go anywhere leaving Appa behind. Yash comes home telling Arundhati that she has received a parcel and letter from Devika. Yash tells Arundhati that Devika sent her tickets for a resort at Lonavala. They all decide to go to Lonavala for two days at a resort named Silver Roof Club.

Meanwhile, Sanjana brings Anirudh to the same resort at Lonavala. They check-in at the resort by the name Mr and Mrs Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Arundhati convinces Isha to come to Lonavala with them. Yash tells her about all the preparations they made and she gets ready to go with them. Arundhati tells Isha to tell her aunt that she's coming with them, but Isha denies.

Anirudh and Sanjana reach their hotel room and start exploring it. They feel happy and positive about the break they got after so long. Anirudh calls up Appa to tell him he has reached, Appa tells Anirudh about the resort but Anirudh could not hear him because of poor network. He tells Sanjana that Arundhati is planning to take everyone out and get furious about it. Sanjana asks him to calm down and spend some time with him.

