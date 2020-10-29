Aai Kuthe Kay Karte October 28 Written Update: Isha Asks If Arundhati Will Divorce Anirudh

The episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte started with Kanchan lashing out Appa. She tells him that Arundhati has never answered her back in her entire life and today she left despite Kanchan telling her not to. Appa says that if she had decided that she wants to go then why did Kanchan stop her. Appa tells Kanchan that why should Arundhati listen to her?

Anagha, on the other hand, tells Arundhati that women are always bound to think in a certain way under the name of love and respect. Arundhati tells Anagha that she always listened to everyone in her house and Anirudh for the sake of love and respect. She decides that now she will live for herself and do whatever she wants. Anagha supports her decision and tells her to chose herself first. Arundhati feels motivated by Anagha's support while Kanchan waits at home for Arundhati to arrive.

Yash goes to the studio and finds Gauri engrossed in her work there. She asks him to make coffee for himself since she's busy with her work. Yash asks her if she'll do the same when they are married. Gauri tells him that she won't marry him since she fears commitment. Yash explains to her that just because one relationship did not work, does not mean every relationship will break. He leaves the studio saying that Gauri will never get anyone who loves her as much as he does.

When Arundhati returns from her driving class, Kanchan confronts her and asks her why did she go when Kanchan had asked her not to. Arundhati tells Kanchan that she finished all her chores and left. Kanchan tells Arundhati that she has no right to decide if her chores are completed. Appa tells Kanchan to stop scolding Arundhati or he will go back to the hospital.

In the evening, Anirudh comes from work and searches for Arundhati. Isha tells him she has gone to the doctor with Appa. They return and Appa tells everyone that he's fit and fine. Anirudh tells Appa that he's going to Hyderabad for some work for two days. At night, Isha sits with Arundhati and asks her if she will separate from her father. Arundhati says she is not with Anirudh even now and does not know about the future.

