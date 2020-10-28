'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update October 27, 2020: Arundhati Takes A Stand

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey, Kanchan lectures Arundhati about her ignorance towards Anirudh. She tells Arundhati that she has been observing how Arundhati has been ignoring her husband and his basic necessities. Arundhati tells Kanchan that their maid looks after the daily chores, but Kanchan tells her to do it herself. Anirudh is in his room and is talking to Sanjana on the phone. He tells Sanjana that his father is fine now and she does not need to worry. They decide to go to a resort for a few days to unwind and spend some time together.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

Just then, Kanchana enters Anirudh's room and asks what he told Arundhati that she's so disappointed with him. Anirudh lies to his mother and tells her that he told her he would have married someone educated if his grandmother had not gotten him married to Arundhati. Kanchan tells Anirudh that he did not do anything wrong and asks him to come downstairs.

Kanchan meets Appa on the way and he confronts her for scolding Arundhati. Kanchan tells Appa that she spoke to Anirudh and he told her nothing has happened between the two of them. Appa tells Kanchan that Arundhati would not behave this way because of a small reason. Appa warns Kanchan not to say a word to Arundhati from now on. At the breakfast table, Isha tells Arundhati to start wearing salwar kameez.

Meanwhile, Anagha comes to their house and asks Arundhati if she's ready for driving. Arundhati is about to leave when Kanchan stops her and insults Anagha. She tells Kanchan that Anagha has work to do and she can leave. Anagha leaves and Anirudh gets happy about it. But Arundhati asks Anagha to stop and goes with her to learn driving. Kanchan and Anirudh are shocked by this behaviour of hers. At the temple, Anagha sees Arundhati's upset face and asks her what's wrong. When Arudhanti does not reply to her Anagha tells her story from the past. At home, Kanchan gets furious that her daughter-in-law insulted her in front of a stranger.

