'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Dec 19: Arundhati Manages To Get Her Job Back

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Arundhati comes home from the garden and announces that she met Isha's school principal. She tells everyone that Isha's school principal has called her to school for a job offer. Appa gets happy on hearing this news while Kanchan shows her disapproval. She says Arundhati won't be able to manage her job and look after her house at the same time. Yash tells Arundhati to get ready and drops her at the school.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written update

At the office, Anirudh gets mad at Sanjana and bombards her with questions asking how she will be paying back Shekhar. Sanjana says she will break her fixed deposits and other investments to pay back Shekhar. Anirudh tells her it is impossible for her to pay him back even when she breaks her investments and takes a loan. Sanjana tells him she will figure something out. Anirudh clears himself and tells Sanjana he will not be able to help her financially. Sanjana gets a mail from the HR and says it's a one month notice period.

Arundhati goes to Isha's school and opens up about her life to the principal. She tells the principal that she wants the job to regain her lost self-respect. She says when she was young, she never felt the need to do a job but now life taught her a lot of lessons and she needs to stand on her feet again.

Meanwhile, Anirudh learns that he has received the mail and not Sanjana. He gets anxious when he learns he might lose his job if his performance is not up to the mark. Sanjana tries to calm him down and gets worried for him. The principal tells Arundhati that she can have her job back and asks her to train herself for online classes. She asks Arundhati to learn English so she can have a good conversation with kids.

Arundhati leaves from the school and remembers Anirudh and Kanchan's rude words when she first started working. She decides to go to her mother's house and calls Appa to tell him she will be late. Kanchan enquires if Arundhati got the job and tells Appa she cannot allow Arundhati to do a job. Appa and Kanchan get into a fight and Appa stands by Arundhati to let her do a job.

