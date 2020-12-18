'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Update | Dec 17: Abhi & Anagha Speak Their Hearts Out

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Shekhar tells Sanjana that he won’t allow Anirudh to stay in his house. Sanjana tells Shekhar that she’ll pay him enough to let her stay with Anirudh in that house. Shekhar says if she wants to stay in the house, he would want her to pay half the amount of the cost of their house, according to the market’s rate. Sanjana agrees with Shekhar and tells him she will pay him, also adding that he should not enter her house, ever again.

Meanwhile, Kanchan comes back home and Appa happily welcomes her. Everyone hugs and welcomes Kanchan warmly. Kanchan is shocked to find Anagha in the house and asks Arundhati if she will be staying with them. Appa tells Kanchan that he will tell her everything that happened later.

Abhi finds Anagha sitting alone and decides to talk to her. He goes to her and tells her that he understands her situation and also says that he has been through a similar situation. Anagha opens her heart out in front of Abhi and frankly asks him some questions regarding their society and what men are taught since their childhood. Abhi tells Anagha it isn’t easy to go through things like this alone. Meanwhile, Yash comes there and gives Anagha a spare phone to use.

Anirudh calls up Sanjana and lashes her out. She tells him that she has spoken to Shekhar and they have come up to a conclusion. Anirudh tells Sanjana that if Shekhar troubles him again he would never step into her house again. Sanjana calms him down and asks him to pick her for office.

Arundhati tells Shekhar that Anirudh has been kicked out of Sanjana's house and might be staying in a hotel. Shekhar asks Arundhati to stay out of Sanjana-Shekhar- Anirudh's equation. Arundhati agrees and tells Shekhar to find a good lawyer for her to separate from Anirudh. She tells him that Anirudh will not leave Sanjana and she cannot stay with him if he ever leaves her and comes back. Shekhar agrees with Arundhati.

