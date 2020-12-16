'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Dec 15: Arundathi Saves Anagha's Life

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 15 episode begins with Arundathi rushing to Anagha's house. Seeing the lock on the door, Arundathi decides to leave. However, before she could take off, she hears someone's voice from inside the locked house. Arundathi asks who's there? Anagha replies taking her name. Arundathi rushes to break the door lock.

She goes downstairs and gets a stone to break the lock. She breaks into Anagha's house and is left shocked seeing the latter's condition. As Arundathi opens the door, she sees Anagha in a total mess. The latter's hands are tied and she has bruises on her face. Seeing Arundathi, Anagha falls unconscious on the floor. Arundathi rushes for her help.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update for Dec 15

Aapa worries about Arundathi

Meanwhile, at Deshmukh's house, Abhi returns home from his morning workout. Aapa stands at the main door waiting for Arundathi. He raises his concern about Arundathi's health to Abhi. The latter tells him that everything is under control now. Abhi says Arundathi might have lost track of time while chatting with Anagha. Abhi tells Aapa to relax. However, concerned Aapa asks Abhi to call Arundathi. Abhi agrees to call her.

Anagha's story shocks Arundathi

At Anagha's house, Arundathi wakes her up and calms her down. The latter gets a call from Abhi, but she rejects his call. Arundathi asks Anagha what happened. Anagha tells Arundathi that her ex-husband did this to her. She explains that her ex-husband stopped by to meet her and while having a conversation, he got furious and anxious at Anagha. He forced upon her and hit her badly. Anagha also reveals that her ex-husband raped her and locked her in the house and left.

Arundathi gets emotional and is shocked after listening to Anagha. She forces her to come along with her to the Deshmukh's. At first, Anagha denies but Arundathi convinces her. Aapa calls Arundathi. She tells him that she is at Anagha's place and is on her way back home. Arundathi gets Anagha with her to her house. Aapa, Abhi and Isha get shocked seeing Anagha. Isha takes her upstairs to rest. Meanwhile, Arundathi tells Aapa and Abhi what happened back at Anagha's house.

On the other hand, Anirudh and Sanjana get into a huge argument. Sanjana says she thinks Arundathi has something to do with Shekhar's behaviour. Anirudh gets mad at Sanjana and asks her to go tp the office. Sanjana suggests they take a house on rent but Anirudh tells her not to use her brain.

