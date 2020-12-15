'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Dec 14: Shekhar Calls Cops On Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 14 episode begins with Anirudh and Shekhar getting into a huge fight. Shekhar calls cops on Anirudh. He tells them that Anirudh has been trespassing his house. Sanjana stands there silently. Anirudh and Sanjana get shocked after seeing Shekhar's tactics. Shekhar once again warns Anirudh to not insult him.

Sanjana gets furious and asks Shekhar why was he doing all this. Shekhar schemes them and says God asked him to teach them a lesson for troubling Arundathi. Shekhar kicks them out of the house. He says go to the office or even the office people will kick them out. Shekhar openly challenges them and leaves.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Aapa gets mad at Arundathi for not paying attention at her health. Yash and Abhishek make a medicine chart for helping Arundathi to control her diabetes. While everyone discusses Arundathi's health, Isha enters the living room. Yash and Isha get into a huge fight. Arundathi stops them and leaves for Yoga.

Yash goes to Gowri's house. He takes gulab jamun for her. Gowri checks his injury. Yash schools her for leaving the door open. Yash feels protective about Gowri. They share a romantic moment together. Yash asks Gauri to do his dressing and tries to hg her but Gowri runs away saying the door is open.

Arundathi reaches the park for yoga. She asks everyone about Anagha. One of the women who come for yoga gives Arundathi Anagha's house address. Arundathi goes to Anagha's house looking for her. She reaches her house and rings the doorbell. However, Arundathi finds a lock on Anagha's door. Before she could leave, Arundathi hears someone's voice inside the house. She asks whos there? Anagha replies to Arundathi.

In the next episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Arundathi breaks the lock on Anagha's door. She gets shocked after the door opens. Arundathi sees Anagha in a miserable condition. Anagha's hands are tied behind her back. There are also bruises on her face like someone hit her.

