'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Dec 2, 2020: Appa Asks Yash To Find A Job

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode for December 2, Appa blows off all the lamps lit up for Diwali. Arundhati notices this and comes to talk to Appa. She tells him to be strong and support her in between all this. She motivates him not to lose hope and that happiness lies in other things too. Appa gets emotional and assures Arundhati that Anirudh will realise his mistake and come back to his family. He tells Arundhati that Anirudh will never find people like his family members who love him with their whole heart.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update

Appa tells Arundhati that when Anirudh comes back home, she should not forgive him and stay happy otherwise, without him. Arundhati assures Appa that she will do as said and asks him to sleep without worrying too much. The next morning, Tatya Mama leaves for Konkan. He thanks Arundhati for the gifts she gave him. He tells the other family members that living in a village is much peaceful than living in a fast-paced city.

Arundhati touches Tatya Mama's feet and he remembers how he had blessed her to stay married and happy all her life. Arundhati feels awkward when Tatya Mama does not bless her but later he blesses her by wishing a life full of happiness and prosperity. While leaving, he also tells Kanchan to support her husband who's standing like a firm pillar behind his daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Sanjana and Anirudh talk about their new project in the office. Anirudh tells Sanjana that he's worried about the merger and he might lose his job if the company merges with a foreign company. Sanjana tells him not to worry too much and serves him bread and butter for breakfast. Anirudh tells her that he cannot eat bread and butter for breakfast every day. Sanjana tells him that he should take care of his health and eat a healthy breakfast like her every day.

Anirudh asks about Nikhil and tells Sanjana that he should go back to Shekhar since Diwali is over. Sanjana tells Anirudh that Nikhil will stay with her always. Nikhil wakes up and asks Sanjana when Anirudh will be going back home. He tells Sanjana that she did not allow him to stay with Arundhati the other night so he won't allow Anirudh to stay at his house. Sanjana manipulates Nikhik by changing the topic. Meanwhile, Yash tells Appa that he's worried about his future.

Appa tells him that he's talented enough to find some work and look after his family. He tells Yash that he should find a job to support his mother and tells Yash to tell Abhi the same thing. Yash agrees with Appa and decides to take his future seriously. On the other hand, Arundhati tells Anagha that she should get married again and asks if she can find a suitable man for her.

