'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Dec 1: Anirudh Drags Nikhil Out Of The House

December 1, 2020's Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode starts with Appa telling everything Anirudh has made them go through to Tatya Mama. Appa tells Tatya Mama how Anirudh abandoned his wife, their children and his aged parents for another woman. Anirudh butts in and tells Tatya Mama that he does not know everything and every story has two sides.

Tatya Mama stops him midway and says that he has seen many things in his life and knows who's right and who's wrong. Tatya Mama tells Arundhati that he's proud of her and every decision she has taken. He suggests Kanchan not to support her son who's wrong at many levels. Tatya Mama tells the family that he will be leaving their house the next morning.

Later, Nikhil visits Arundhati and tells her that he had come to Gauri's house for Bhaubeej. Anirudh tells Nikhil to leave his house but Nikhil runs to Arundhati. Nikhil tells Anirudh that he always stays at their house so why can't he wait in his house. Anirudh holds Nikhil and drags him out of the house when Arundhati stops him. Arundhati tells Nikhil to come later when Sanjana comes there.

Sanjana yells at Arundhati and asks her not to yell at her son. She tells Arundhati that she threw her husband out of the house but she will not allow her to throw her son out of the house. Arundhati tells Sanjana that it was Anirudh who was dragging her son out of the house. Sanjana backs Anirudh and says that Anirudh always loves her son and won't do something like this.

Appa backs Arundhati and tells Sanjana that she has misunderstood. Sanjana tells Appa that she knows who's right and who's wrong. Sanjana tells Arundhati that she's jealous of her because her husband has left her and cares for Nikhil, instead of his own kids. Arundhati stops Sanjana and tells that she does not have a problem with Nikhil staying with them but Anirudh does have a problem. Sanjana drags Nikhil out of the house and asks Anirudh to follow them. While leaving, Sanjana tells Arundhati that neither Nikhil nor Anirudh will come back home to Samridhi mansion.

