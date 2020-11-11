'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update | Nov 11, 2020: Arundhati To Leave Her House?

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Kedar asks Isha if she wants to come home with him. Isha tells she does not want to go anywhere and screams with frustration. The others ask her to calm down and take her to her bedroom. Arundhati thanks Kedar and tells him she cannot think of anyone else except him when she's in trouble. Kedar tells her he will be there for her always. Arundhati thanks Vimal and her husband too.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update

After everyone leaves, Anirudh tells Arundhati that it was by god's grace that Isha was saved today. He blames her for not hiding about him and Sanjana from the family. He says that it was because of her that the vibe of their family has ruined and Isha took a drastic step like this.

Arundhati asks if she is wrong to not tolerate her husband's affair and take a decision to become independent. Anirudh tells Arundhati that she should not have told everyone about his affair but since everything is ruined because of her she should leave the house. Arundhati tells Anirudh that she will leave the house if he tells all this in front of the family tomorrow.

Arundhati goes to Isha and consoles her. She tells Isha that she should not have run away that way. Isha says she does not like the vibes in their house and thus she left her house. Arundhati tells her to learn how to protect herself if she wants to leave the house. She tells Isha to let her think about her life for once. Isha remembers Shekhar's advice and calms her mother down and decides to support her.

The next morning, Anirudh decides to talk to Appa but he gets up and leaves. Anirudh tells Appa to at least listen to him. Kanchan also advises Appa to listen to Anirudh. Later, Arundhati says she has something to say. Appa tells everyone that he does not want to listen to anyone and wants to stand by Arundhati. Meanwhile, Arundhati tells everyone that she will be going to her mother's house forever. She says Anirudh asked her to do so since he feels she is breaking their family.

