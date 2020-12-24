'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Dec 23: Anirudh's CEO Leaves Sanjana Shocked

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 23 episode begins with Anirudh and Sanjana getting ready for work. Anirudh tells Sanjana that he will impress the new CEO and get his job back. He says he has put his blood and sweat into this job and won't let it go easily. Sanjana motivates him. She says she loves him when he is happy. While leaving for the office, Sanjana tells Anirudh that Mehta has also invited her for the meeting. However, Anirudh asks her not to attend the meeting. Sanjana gets baffled. They leave for the office.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for December 23:

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Arundathi starts with her new job of teaching. Yash teaches Arundathi how to do a video call. In her meeting with the principal, Arundathi learns that her classes will start soon. The school's principal tells Arundathi that she needs to take care of numerous things while teaching at an online class. The latter gets scared but Yash consoles her. After Arundathi's meeting, Yash and the former talk about Anagha.

Arundathi says Anagha needs happiness in her life. She says the latter has done enough hard work and now she deserves the credit. Yash agrees with Arundathi. Arundathi asks Yash if Abhi likes Anagha. Yash says he doesn't know anything confirmed. Arundathi and Yash discuss Abhi's love life. Arundathi says she will talk to Abhi about his ex-girlfriend, Ankita.

Meanwhile, at Anirudh's office, Mehta and he get into an argument. Mehta tries to explain to Anirudh that the decision he took was not personal. Anirudh refuses to understand. He later learns that their new CEO is a woman. Anirudh's new CEO Rajni Karkhanis enters the conference room. She explains Anirudh the reason behind sending him the job notice. The latter tries to fight his way back but fails terribly. Rajni tells Anirudh to work on his target, instead of arguing with her.

At Deshmukh's, Gauri helps Anagha to get ready for her work. She explains the importance of dressing up. Gauri gets a call from her mother. Back at the office, Anirudh tells Sanjana about the meeting. However, after listening to the CEO's name, Sanjana gets shocked. Rajni reaches Deshmukh's and surprises her daughter Gauri with her presence. Arundathi welcomes Rajni. Rajni thanks the former for taking care of Gauri.

