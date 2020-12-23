'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update | Dec 22: Anirudh Lashes Out At Yash & Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 22 episode begins with Yash storming out of the cafe after insulting Sanjana. Gowri follows him. Gowri tries to make him understand the situation. However, Yash doesn't listen to her. He says he hates Sanjana and won't mind killing her and Anirudh. Gowri tries to calm him but Yash gets mad at Gowri. Yash tells Gowri that if she wants to support Sanjana, she should never show her face to Deshmukh's. Gowri gets shocked listening to her. Yash leaves Gowri alone and leaves.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Written Update

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Anirudh impatiently waits for Sanjana at her house. Sanjana calls Anirudh from her car. She lashes out at Anirudh. Sanjana asks Anirudh if he loves her. She reveals everything to Anirudh. She tells him Yash insulted her in front of her clients. Anirudh gets shocked listening to Sanjana. The latter cries and opens her heart out. Anirudh stands speechless. Sanjana says Yash called her a fraud in front of everyone. Anirudh gets furious. Sanjana hangs up on him.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update for Dec 21: Yash publicly insults Sanjana

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Aai and Aapa get into an argument over Arundathi. Aai gets furious about her. She asks Aapa to call her and ask when she'll return. Aapa tells her to calm down. Aai gets mad at Arundathi for not returning home on time. Aapa tries to make her understand, but Aai doesn't listen to him. While Aai and Aapa argue over small things, Anirudh enters the house and starts shouting Arundathi's name. Aai tries to ask him what happened.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Dec 19: Arundhati manages to get her job back

However, furious Anirudh says nothing and calls out Yash. Yash and Anirudh get into a heated argument. Anirudh asks Yash why he insulted Sanjana. Yash also lashes out at Anirudh. He says she has hurt Arundathi and deserves insult. Arundathi returns home. She yells at Yash for talking disrespectfully to Anirudh. She says however Anirudh is, he is his father. Arundathi tells Yash not to respect Anirudh because he is well-mannered and not because he deserves it.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update of December 18: Arundhati gets a job

During the heated argument at the Deshmukh's, Yash reveals that Anirudh is on the verge of losing his job. Everyone gets shocked. Aai asks Anirudh if that was true. Yash shares about Sanjana's phone call with Anirudh. Anirudh tries to insult Arundathi but she reveals how he is homeless as well. Anirudh warns everyone and leaves.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update for Dec 16: Shekhar's demand shocks Sanjana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.