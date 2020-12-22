'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Dec 21: Yash Publicly Insults Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 21 episode begins with Arundathi sharing the truth of her marriage with her mother and brother. Arundathi explains to her mother that even though Anirudh has left her she has achieved many other things in life. She tells her that everyone except Anirudh is standing with her and she is happy. Arundathi also shares that she has got her old job back. However, her mother doesn't seem happy with the situation.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

Arundathi's brother asks her why did Anirudh behave like this with her. She reveals that Anirudh and Sanjana have been together for the last 12 years. Everyone gets shocked. Arundathi says that she had to let Anirudh go or else she would never lived in peace. Arundathi tells everything to her mother. She also shares that she has diabetes. Her mother worries about her. Arundathi breaks down and keeps her head on her mother's lap to cry.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Dec 19: Arundhati manages to get her job back

Meanwhile, in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Anirudh gets tensed after he gets a warning about losing his job. Sanjana tries to calm him but he lashes out at her. Anirudh says he has just a month to work on his performance. Sanjana says he won't lose his job. She says she is there with him. Anirudh gets mad at her and says what will she even do being with him. Anirudh says he feels all his bad days are rolling because Arundathi has cursed him. Sanjana gets shocked listening to Anirudh.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update of December 18: Arundhati gets a job

Yash and Gowri return from their meeting with Imandar Kaka. Yash seems happy after the meeting. He thanks Gowri for introducing him. Gowri motivates Yash. She takes him out for a coffee date. Sanjana has a client meeting at the same cafe where Yash and Gowri are on a date. Sanjana gets multiple calls from Anirudh. While talking to Anirudh, Yash overhears their conversation. He lashes out at Sanjana.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Update | Dec 17: Abhi & Anagha speak their hearts out

Yash gets mad at Sanjana for spoiling Isha's birthday. He insults her in front of the clients. Yash tells her clients that Sanjana is a fraud. He warns Sanjana to stay away from Arundathi and his entire family. He also curses Sanjana that he hopes Anirudh and she loses their job and stays on the roads. Sanjana's clients leave the cafe.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update for Dec 16: Shekhar's demand shocks Sanjana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.