'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update | December 29: Abhi Starts His Dream Job

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode starts with Arundhati, Anagha and Appa meditating. On the other hand, Rajani catches Yash and Gauri while they are talking in the gallery. Abhi informs about his new job to Anirudh. Read more to know the full written update of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 29 episode.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 29 episode written update

Kanchan taunts Arundhati

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode starts with Kanchan taunting Appa and Arundhati for bringing anyone home without her permission. She also says that her son had never done anything without asking her first in the house. Kanchan leaves from there in anger. Anagha feels bad and is confronted by Appa. Anagha smiles and says that Anirudh’s mother is right and she should leave now.

Gauri to reveal her past with Yash

The latest Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode sees Yash and Gauri are talking in signals with each other from balconies. Rajani arrives there and catches them sharing a cute moment. Rajani tells Gauri that she likes Yash and wants to see her getting married soon. Gauri replies that she does not want to get caught up in this and instead wants to focus on her career. Rajani tells her that she has her whole life ahead of us and she should forget what happened. She also asks him if Yash knows everything. Gauri denies and says that she will tell him everything soon. Rajani and Gauri hug each other with tears in their eyes.

Arundhati remembers Anirudh

Arundhati and Vimal are cooking in the kitchen. Vimal asks her why is she in a bad mood and starts saying bad things about Sanjana. Arundhati stops her and remembers her memories with Anirudh. Kanchan comes there and says Anirudh should have been here and bursts into tears. Appa tries to tease Kanchan for her being sad. Kanchan gets angry on him and says she is remembering the old days with Anirudh.

Abhi goes to work

Yash and Abhi come there looking for Arundhati. Abhi seeks everyone’s blessings. Appa tells him that it was his father’s desire and mother’s efforts that have made him a doctor and advise him to never forget that. Arundhati gives Abhi her blessings and tells him that he should tell everything about his job and him being a doctor to his father. Abhi thanks her for her support and says that he will never forget their role in his success. Yash lightens the mood by clicking a selfie with everyone and Abhi leaves for work afterwards.

Anirudh thinks about setting up a clinic for Abhi

Abhi calls Anirudh and tells him everything. Anirudh congratulates him in a happy mood. Sanjana comes there and asks Anirudh about the call. Anirudh tells her everything and says that it is because of Arundhati that Abhi has to work in a small clinic. If he would have been there, he could have set up a clinic for Abhi. Sanjana tells him that he should focus on his job first and then think about everything else. Anirudh assures her that he will earn a year’s profit for the company in a month and get his job back. Sanjana praises Anirudh and he leaves from there. Sanjana feels relieved that Anirudh has forgotten about his clinic idea for Abhi otherwise he would have spent his money on it.

Image Credits: A still from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode

