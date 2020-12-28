'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update December 26: Arundhati Asks For Divorce

This episode for Aai Kuthe Kay Karte begins with Sanjana having a casual chat with Rajani. She asks her for a reason as to why she did not join any other company. Sanjana forces Rajani to change her decision or she threatens her that she will have her sacked if she does not do as she says. Rajani is very hurt by this and blames Arundhati for her bad times. On the other hand, Arundhati gets annoyed at Sanjana for a different reason. She figures out why Sanjana behaved a certain way with Gauri’s mother.

Arundhati begs Sanjana

Soon after realising the truth about Gauri’s mother and Sanjana’s involvement in the matter, Arundhati gets to know about Rajani’s condition. She meets up with them and tries to reason out with Sanjana. However, she does not understand and stays firm on her decision. Arundhati realises that Sanjana is cruel and will not reason out with her so easily thus she tells Rajani that she will not have her lose the job because of their personal issue. Thus Arundhati joins her hands in front of Sanjana begging her to let Rajani stay at her job. Eventually, Sanjana agrees but leaves as she gets extremely upset. Arundhati then assures Rajani that nothing will stop her plan and that she can continue working there. She also jovially tells her that she wishes to eat dinner at her place, Rajani agrees and Arundhati leaves from there.

Rajani speaks to Sanjana

Rajani tries to speak with Sanjana as a way of putting out the hate. However, Sanjana stays extremely annoyed and avoids her. Rajani is hurt by this and thus Sanju, who watches on, tries to console her. He feels bad for Rajani and hugs her to calm her down. Rajani still leaves after a while and tries to speak to Sanjana, but she ignores her and leaves. After a while, Sanjana meets with Rajani and requests for Anirudh’s job. Rajani promises her that if he does his job well for a month, he can keep it. Sanjana tries to conspire against Arundhati and Rajani by saying that she knew Anirudh from the first meeting itself. She claims that he will not leave Arundhati as he loves her as a wife. Sanjana weeps in front of Rajani.

Arundhati asks for a divorce

Back at the house, things don’t seem well as the members of the house argue among themselves. Kanchan scolds Arundhati for her meeting at the office. The father tries to convince Kanchan a lot that what Arundhati did was the right thing. Kanchan, however, stays firm and tells Arundhati that Anirudh will understand his mistake, and thus implies that he did a mistake by marrying Arundhati. Hurt by this statement, Arundhati exclaims that she doesn’t want to live with her son anymore and thus wants a divorce. Kanchan gets a huge shock and the episode ends.

