'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update | December 28: Arundhati Argues With Kanchan

The latest episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte starts with Arundhati confronting Anirudh’s parents. On the other hand, Sanjana is trying to create differences between Arundhati and Rajani. Anirudh’s mother is pissed at Arundhati as she wants to divorce her husband. Read more to know the full written update of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s December 28, 2020 episode.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For December 28

Arundhati confronts Anirudh’s parents

The December 28 episode starts with Arundhati speaking to her in-laws in the living room. She tells aai that a lot of has happened since we got to know about Anirudh and Sanjana’s affair. She tells them there is no scope for reconciliation. Arundhati even tells her mother-in-law that even if she and Anirudh start living together the matter will not be solved.

Arundhati opens up about divorce

Anirudh’s mother tells Arundhati that her new lifestyle will be gone once her son starts living with them again. Then Arundhati reveals that she has instructed Kedar to look for lawyer as she plans to divorce Anirudh. This revelation shocks Anirudh’s parents. Aai gets angry at Arundhati and deems her decision to get divorced crazy. Arundhati gives a befitting reply to her mother-in-law and says there is no other option left. Anirudh’s father defends Arundhati’s decision.

Arundhati gets nostalgic

After confronting Anirudh’s parents, Arundhati goes back to her bedroom. She starts crying and gets lost in old memories. She remembers all the good times she spent with Anirudh. She smiles every time she remembers a happy memory but everything turns sours when she remembers the bitter memories. She remembers how Anirudh once said that he is embarrassed to have Arundhati as his wife.

Anagha consoles Arundhati

While Arundhati is crying Anagha enters the room and comforts her. She tries to understand Arundhati’s pain. After crying for some time, Arundhati asks Anagha if she is making the right decision by divorcing Anirudh. Anagha reminds her that there is nothing left in their relationship and hence divorce is the right decision.

Sanjana and Anirudh argue over his job

Anirudh is concerned that he will lose his job. He blames Sanjana for his bad state. Sanjana defends herself and says that she does not control her sister. Anirudh and Sanjana continue arguing over this issue. Anirudh then says that Gauri and Arundhati are the only two responsible for his job being threatened. Sanjana manipulates Anirudh and says that Arundhati wants to seek revenge on him and hence she is acting friendly with her elder sister.

Anirudh’s mother taunts Arundhati

Arundhati, Anriudh’s father and Anagha practice yoga and a few breathing exercises. While the three are performing breathing exercises, Kanchan paces around. She taunts Arundhati and her husband. When Arundhati tries to understand her issue, Kanchan reveals she does not want Gauri in the house. She keeps on insulting Arundhati and talks about how all of her friends somehow end up at their house.

