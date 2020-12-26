'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Dec 25: Rajni Warns Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 25 episode begins with Arundathi looking for Anagha. Anagha shares about her new project to Arundathi. She says she has found new funders for an ashram in Panvel. Anagha also tells Arundathi that she has to visit the ashram for a close and clear view. Arundathi worries about Anagha. The latter assures that she will be safe.

Anagha says she has filed the police complaint on her ex-husband and now he won't come near her. Arundathi asks Anagha to take care of herself. Anagha asks Arundathi to let her go back home, but the latter requests her to stay for another couple of days. Anagha agrees.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update:

While Anagha and Arundathi talk about the latter's future, Abhi calls everyone in the living room. Abhi reveals that he has become a doctor and got a permanent job at the hospital. Everyone gets excited. Arundathi asks Abhi if he is happy with his discussion. Abhi says yes. Yash asks for a party. The entire house lights up with Abhi's good news. Arundathi tells Abhi to calls Anirudh and share the news with him as well.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Abhi asks Arundathi to prepare Gulab Jamun. Anagha asks Arundathi if she can make them. Arundathi agrees. Aapa jokes secretly that Yash's mother-in-law is in town. Aai overhears him and says she doesn't want anyone related to Sanjana in her house. Aai says she will select her granddaughter in law on her own. Yash worries. Abhi and Arundathi also look worried.

Arundathi goes to Gauri's house to give sweets to her. Rajni welcomes Arundathi. Gauri and Rajni get talking about Sanjana and Anirudh. Rajni tries to explain Sanjana's side to Arundathi. She says Sanjana was a bright girl but her failed marriage with Shekhar spoiled everything. Rajni says Sanjana could have made wonder out of her life, but she simply chose to make mistakes. Arundathi says she doesn't blame only Sanjana for her situation.

She says she has seen Sanjana for the last 12 years and does care about her. While Rajni and Arundathi sit talking about Sanjana, the latter enters Gauri's house and starts yelling at Arundathi. She blames Arundathi for Anirudh's job. Rajni stops Sanjana and says she has no clue about the company. Rajni reveals her position in Anirudh and Sanjana's office. Arundathi gets shocked. Rajni warns Sanjana.

