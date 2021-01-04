'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 2, 2021: Arundhati Asks Anagha About Abhi

In this Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Isha tells her mother Arundhati how she spent her time at her aunt's place. She shares some fun activities she indulged in there. Arundhati tries to learn how to speak in English and Isha motivates her. Isha teaches her how to speak a few lines in English. Arundhati learns with enthusiasm and asks Isha if she can learn the new language. Isha motivates her and Arundhati remembers the time she used to listen to Anirudh speak in English.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 2 written update

The next morning, Arundhati prays and talks to herself. She says that she does not want to think bad about anyone, especially her husband. She says that she does not want Anirudh to lose his job and did nothing to do him any harm. Appa comes there and listens to Arundhati pray. He tells her that she's genuine and she cannot think bad for anyone.

Arundhati goes to the garden and is happy to see Anagha back to the garden. She asks Anagha if she could sleep well last night and also asks her if she felt safe in her house. Anagha tells Arundhati that she spoke to Abhi late till night. Arundhati is surprised to know this and asks Anagha if she will consider thinking about Abhi if given a chance. Anagha tells Arundhati that she might consider thinking about him if he also feels the same.

At home, Kanchan makes various calls and speaks on the phone regarding Abhi's wedding. Appa comes there and enquires what she is up to. Kanchan tells Appa that she's thinking about getting Abhi married again and has been looking for suitable girls for her grandson. Arundhati comes there and learns about the conversation. She thinks about Abhi and Anagha but does not say anything. Kanchan and Appa tease Yash and talk about his wedding too.

At the office, Sanjana tells Anirudh that she met Shekhar and he told her about the amount she has to pay for the house. Anirudh tells Sanjana that Shekhar is fooling her and he will never stop harassing her. Just then, Mehta comes in and calls Sanjana in the cabin. Anirudh gets mad at Mehta for calling Sanjana in his cabin frequently. Sanjana asks Mehta if she can take a loan from the company and he tells her that she can, further asking her to come to his cabin.

