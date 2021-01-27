'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 26: Sanjana Feels Insecured

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 26 episode begins with Kanchan waiting for Anirudh at the doorstep. She asks Isha to call Yash. Vishakha asks Kanchan to relax. Vimal says she has cleaned Anirudh's room. Kanchan tells everyone that when Anirudh returns, they should let him rest, physically and mentally.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Kanchan asks everyone to agree with whatever Anirudh says. Listening to Kanchan, Arundathi gets uneasy. The former shouts loudly so that Arundathi can listen to her. Isha says she is happy with Anirudh's return. She asks Kanchan to relax.

Vimal asks Arundathi about Anirudh's diet. She says to cook simple khichdi. Anirudh's cab reaches the Deshmukh's. Yash and Abhi help him get out of the cab. They help Anirudh to walk towards the door. Anirudh gets a hand fracture and bandage on his head. Seeing Anirudh, Arundathi feels relieved.

Kanchan, Aapa, Isha and Vishakha welcome Anirudh. Kanchan calls out for Arundathi and asks her to get the aarti's plate. Arundathi tells Vimal to get the plate out. Kanchan expects Arundathi but gets disappointed in seeing Vimal with the plate. Kanchan welcomes Anirudh and asks Arundathi to get a piece of bhakri.

Arundathi again sends Vimal. Kanchan gets mad at Arundathi and calls her out. She asks her to come out of the kitchen and remove the black eye from Anirudh. Arundathi gets flashbacks when she sees Anirudh. When the latter enters the house, she recalls the time when Anirudh had left the house.

Isha gives Anirudh a welcome back card. Everyone takes him inside, while Arundathi stands back. Aapa feels helpless for Arundathi. He apologies to her for getting Anirudh back. Arundathi supports Aapa's decision. Back at Sanjana's house, she recalls her fight with Anirudh. She feels cheated when Anirudh chooses to go back home with Deshmukh's.

Shekhar comes to see Sanjana. He gets fruits for Anirudh. He says he learned about Anirudh's accident from Arundathi. Sanjana tells him that Anirudh isn't with her but at home. Shekhar taunts her and says he chose to go back home. He also scares Sanjana saying Anirudh might even leave her now.

