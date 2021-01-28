'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 27: Sanjana Gets Jealous Of Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 27 episode begins with Vishakha biding bye to everyone. She says Kedar and herself need to go to the office. Vishakha asks Isha to take care of Anirudh and leaves. Anirudh asks Yash about the car. The latter says the car is currently at the police station and from there it will be directly sent to the garage.

Yash asks Anirudh not to worry about the car as he will take care of everything. Abhi tells Anirudh to rest and sends everyone downstairs. Everyone, except Kanchan and Aapa leaves. The latter asks Anirudh to mentally rest. Kanchan tells Anirudh to rest in his room. The latter says he was feeling good.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, when Kanchan and Aapa are talking to Anirudh in his room, his phone starts ringing. Aapa takes his phone. He sees Sanjana Dixit calling and gets surprised. He shows the phone to everyone. Anirudh takes the phone and hangs up on Sanjana.

Aai and Aapa leave the room. Anirudh switches off his phone. Sanjana thinks Arundathi switched off Anirudh's phone. So she calls on Arundathi's number and asks her about the same. Arundathi says she didn't do anything and takes Sanjana's call to Anirudh. Kanchan listens to everything and stops her.

Kanchan takes the phone from Arundathi and yells at Sanjana. Kanchan also yells at Arundathi for taking the phone to Anirudh. She tells Arundathi not to behave nicely with Sanjana. Yash meets Gauri and the latter makes coffee for him. Yash opens his heart out in front of Gauri.

Yash talks to Gauri about Arundathi. Gauri says she is feeling good seeing Yash talk good about Anirudh. Yash says when he heard about the accident he almost blacked out. Gauri supports him. While leaving, Yash hugs Gauri tightly. Kanchan tells Arundathi to prepare a schedule for Anirudh's food.

Kanchan tries to make Arundathi and Anirudh get back together. However, Arundathi tells her that Anirudh is simply a guest for her and nothing will change between them. Kanchan tries to force her decision but Arundathi denies. Sanjana video-calls Anirudh when he turns his phone on. Sanjana asks Anirudh about his health. He says he is alive.

Sanjana tries to calm him down but Anirudh doesn't listen. Arundathi prepares food for Anirudh. The latter and Sanjana fight again. She video-calls him. He picks up her call and throws his phone. When he tries to pick it up, falls off the bed. At the same time, Arundathi enters the room. She helps him to get up. Sanjana gets jealous about it.

