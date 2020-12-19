'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Of December 18: Arundhati Gets A Job

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode of December 18, 2020, Anagha returns home from the hospital and tells everyone that there's nothing worrisome anymore. Kachan Ajji is upset with Anagha's presence in the Deshmukh's house. Meanwhile, Yash and Abhishek discuss their problems and wish to find jobs to help their mother, Arundhati. Arundhati eventually lands an interview with Anagha's help. Read all the details of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode here.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 18 episode written update

The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode of December 18 begins with Anagha and Arundhati reaching back home from the hospital where everyone is waiting for her. Appa asks her about her reports when Arundhati informs him that there's nothing to worry about now and she is absolutely fine. Arundhati then asks Anagha to relax and goes into the kitchen to prepare something to eat for everyone.

Anagha goes into the kitchen when Vimal and Arundhati are chatting. Anagha asks Arundhati if she can help them because she doesn't find it fitting to just sit and relax while she works. Arundhati tells Anagha that she can choose the vegetables and prepare them for cooking. Just the Abhishek walks into the kitchen and asks Arundhati for his protein shake. Arundhati tells Anagha to make it for him and all of them cook while talking and having fun in the kitchen. Abhishek jokes about his success when everyone bursts into laughter.

Meanwhile, Kachan and Appa have are having a conversation about Aniruddha. Kanchan backs his son for celebrating Isha's birthday. When Appa says he only did it on purpose knowing full well that Arundhati had done all preparations and worked hard for her birthday. Kanchan Ajji says that he is Isha's father after all and if he wishes to do something for her he isn't wrong. It is that girl Sanjana who is the problem. She adds that Sanjana is the reason for all the feuds between Aniruddha and Arundhati.

After that Anagha and Arundhati leave for the garden, when Kanchan asks Appa when will Anagha leave our house. She says that our house isn't a Dharamshala that anyone can walk in at any time. Appa tells her that Arundhati has brought her home and she is a nice person who I've known for two years. You'll like her once you get to know her. Kanchan says she still doesn't like her constant presence and how can Arundhati decide to bring her home without consulting me. Appa gets angry and walks out.

Abhishek receives a call from Ankita, he answers the phone and tells her to stop calling him. Yash walks in and asks him what's wrong. Abhishek explains it to him that she keeps calling for timepass and she has belittled our family which I will never forget. I am going to meet her and explain to her that everything is over and she can't use me whenever she wishes. He also tells Yash that he going to start working with Doctor Vasundhara to help their mother. Yash tells him he is also in search of a job and is applying for a position with Gauri's father's friend.

In the garden, Anagha and Arundhati run into Marathe Madam. Anagha tells Arundhati that she used to work with her before and she does a lot of the community in her school. Arundhati who once worked with Marathe madam asks her if there is an opening in her school for a craft teacher. When Madam says that last time she couldn't work for 8 days who can vouch this time will be different. Anagha says I can vouch for her, things are different now. So madam gives Arundhati a chance and asks her to meet her later for an interview. Everyone is happy with this new and the episode ends.

