'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 28: Anirudh Apologises To Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 28 episode begins with Arundathi helping Anirudh to get back on the bed when he falls off trying to get his phone. Sanjana does not hang up the video call and sees Arundathi taking care of Anirudh. Arundathi asks Anirudh if his hand was paining. The latter denies and says he is hungry. Arundathi sees Sanjana's video call and ignores it.

Arundathi serves khichdi to Anirudh. The latter asks to pick up his phone lying on the ground. Arundathi gives him his phone and leaves. She gets uneasy after leaving the room. Arundhati gets worried about building feelings for Anirudh again. She stands outside the room thinking.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Yash gets back on his medicines. Arundathi questions him where he was and starts yelling at him. She says because of him she had to give Anirudh lunch. Arundathi cries her heart out. Yash hugs her and calms her down. Arundathi says she doesn't mind helping Anirudh but the past nightmares haunt her when she enters his room.

Yash apologises to her and assures that he will manage to take care of Anirudh. Yash and Arundathi enter the room with Anirudh's medicines. They see Anirudh unable to eat because of the injury. Yash feeds Anirudh, while Arundathi stands back at the door silently. When Yash feeds Anirudh, the latter recalls all his fights and arguments that happened between him and the former.

He sees Arundathi crying at the door. The latter enters the room and says she needs to explain to him the medicine schedule. Anirudh apologises to Arundathi for his bad behaviour. He says he never thought Arundathi would ever get so confident. He opens his heart out to the latter.

Arundathi also apologises to Anirudh. She says she shouldn't have given him the divorce notice in front of everyone. She tells him that she didn't mean to hurt him in any manner. Anirudh upfront asks Arundathi if she is unhappy with him coming home. The latter says she is fine with it.

Anirudh asks Arundathi why she is helping him after how rudely he behaved with her. The latter says she hasn't turned cold yet to misbehave with a patient. She says she will take care of him until he gets fine. Arundathi also says nothing will change between them now.

When she comes downstairs,s Kanchan asks about his health. Later, Kanchan expects Arundathi to forgive Anirudh but Arundathi takes a stand for herself. Anirudh tries to communicate with Yash and asks the latter about his new job. Yash helps Anirudh with his office work and impresses him.

