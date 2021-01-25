'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Jan 23: Anirudh Meets With An Accident

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 23 episode begins with Arundathi lighting the diya in the mandir. As she gets up to leave the room, the phone bell rings. She gets uneasy listening to the phone ring. Yash comes downstairs to pick up the call. Arundathi stops him to pick up the call. Eventually, the phone gets rejected.

Arundathi asks Yash to call Anirudh. He tries questioning her but she forces him to do. She says she is feeling uneasy. Yash calls on Anirudh's mobile phone. He learns that Anirudh has met into an accident. He notes down the address. Arundathi gets shocked listening to it. Yash calls Abhi downstairs and informs him.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Isha informs Aai and Aapa. Aai gets worried about Anirudh and starts crying. Arundathi asks Aai and Aapa to stay back. Arundathi, Yash and Abhi reach the accident location. Seeing a unconcious Anirudh, Arundathi loses her calm. She recalls their past and starts crying.

Yash and Abhi get Anirudh out of his car. Arundathi recovers his phone. An ambulance arrives at the location. Doctors transfer Anirudh to the hospital. Arundathi sits in the ambulance. Yash tells her to come along with him but she denies. Sanjana tries calling Anirudh. Unaware of his accident, the former gets worried about him.

Abhi and Arundathi reach the hospital with Anirudh. Yash also gets there on time. Kedar reaches the hospital. He helps with all the formalities. Kedar calls back at home and informs Vishakha about Anirudh's accident. He tells her not to say anything in front of Aai and Aapa. He says Anirudh is gone for scanning and the accident was pretty crucial.

Isha cries and asks Vishakha to say something. She says she wants to go to the hospital. Vishakha tries to calm down everyone. Sanjana continuously calls on Anirudh's number. After a couple of calls, Arundathi picks up the phone and informs about the accident.

The doctor informs that Anirudh is saved and but his hand is in critical condition. Seeing Anirudh, Arundathi falls apart. She prays to God for his well-being. Aai and Aapa reach the hospital. Aai blames Arundathi and Sanjana for Anirudh's accident. Sanjana reaches the hospital.

Sanjana hugs Arundathi and starts crying. She asks the latter about Anirudh. She says she fought with him and he was mad when he left. She begs in front of Arundathi to let her meet Anirudh. Aai gets mad at her and asks her to leave. Sanjana begs in front of everyone to let her wait until he is conscious.

Kanchan tries to pull her out but Aapa stops the former. Sanjana begs in front of Arundathi. The latter allows her to stay back. Aai makes Arundathi stay back at the hospital with Anirudh. Sanjana asks her to inform about his condition.

