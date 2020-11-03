Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 2:Sanjana Is Shocked By Shekar's Disclosure

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Abhi and Yash sit together at a bench and Yash tells Abhi that their father will break his trust. Just then, Isha and Gauri come there while enjoying corn knobs. Yash tells Isha to go get corns for everyone else and also asks Abhi to leave. He tells Gauri that the amazing weather here should change her mind about their wedding. Meanwhile, Sanjana calls up Shekhar to enquire about Nikhil. Shekhar tells Sanjana that Nikhil is sleeping and she does not need to worry about him since Nikhil will now be staying with him. Sanjana loses her calm and tells Shekhar that he cannot do anything like this.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode written update

Just then Anirudh comes there and snatches the phone from Sanjana's hand. Anirudh and Shekhar get into an argument when Shekhar tells Anirudh that he met Arundhati. Sanjana warns Shekhar not to do anything to hurt Nikhil. Shekhar tells Arundhati that he can do anything he wants and even harm her and Anirudh, he tells her to enjoy her honeymoon and not worry about Nikhil.

Sanjana starts crying when she gets to know that Shekhar will keep Nikhil with him. In the room, Arundhati and her family enjoy playing cards. Kanchan cheats while playing cards and Appa gets irritated by her. Meanwhile, Yash asks everyone if they want coffee. Kanchan says she will order for coffee and also orders drinking chocolate for herself. She later calls room service again and orders for 'bhaji'. Kanchan asks if anyone informed Anirudh that they have reached.

Abhi decides to call up his father and inform him that they have reached. When his phone is not reachable Abhi goes outside and calls his father. Abhi tells his father that he will message him since he cannot hear him. Later Sanjana asks him to go an collect her purse from the car. While Anirudh goes to collect Sanjana's purse from the car, Arundhati goes to the other room to bring Kanchana's medicines. Will Arundhati and Anirudh bump into each other at Lonavala?

