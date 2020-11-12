'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode' Written Update | Nov 11, 2020: Anagha Consoles Arundhati

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Arundhati tells Appa and Kanchan that she's leaving their house. She says she's doing this because Anirudh asked her to do so. Anirudh says he accepted his mistake long back and Arundhati is just overreacting. Arundhati says Anirudh apologised because he had no other option. But he does not feel guilty about cheating on her and still meets Sanjana. Arundhati decides to leave Samridhi Mansion when Appa stops her from going.

He announces that if Arundhati leaves the house he will stop eating and drinking water. He says she's his daughter-in-law and he has taken her responsibility and won't let her leave the house. Anirudh says does that mean he is the only one at fault and Arundhati has nothing to do with the problems in their house. Anirudh says that whatever happened the other day what because of the negative vibes in their house. He says he wants to mend ways with Arundhati but she does not want to listen to him.

Appa says Arundhati should take her own decisions and will not listen to anyone. He makes it clear that Arundhati won't leave the house and if Anirudh has a problem by staying with Arundhati, he can leave the house. Appa leaves with rage and Anirudh follows suite. Later, Arundhati goes to the garden to search for Anagha.

She meets Anagha and tells her everything that happened in Lonavala and about Isha. Anagha consoles her and asks her if she wants to meditate. Anagha starts training everyone for meditation and instructs Arundhati to bring her own mat from the next day. Arundhati closes her eyes to mediate but remembers the moments which hurt her badly. She remembers how she found Sanjana and Anirudh together and how she felt when Isha was lost.

Tears start running from Arundhati's eyes and Anagha asks her to stop meditating. She tells Arundhati to leave and go home and rest. Meanwhile, Kanchan goes to Anirudh and confronts him for his wrongdoings. She asks him not to leave their house and says that she will talk to Arundhati. Anirudh says Arundhati will never understand him and decides to leave the house. Will Anirudh start living with Sanjana?

