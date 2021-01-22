'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 21: Kanchan Opens Her Heart To Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 21 episode begins with Arundathi welcoming all the guests for Haldi Kumkum at the Deshmukh's. Mrs Bhide shows up. Kanchan complains to Aapa about inviting her. Yash serves water to everyone. Mrs Bhide says to Arundathi that her son works more than a woman.

Mrs Bhide asks Yash if he has no friends. The latter says his mother never taught them the difference or differentiated between them. Everyone in their house does all work. Mrs Bhide says Haldi Kumkum is a female festival. Yash says that was an old tradition. He says he would rather stay back at home and help his mother than roaming around with boys.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Mrs Bhide tries to take a dig at Kanchan. She says she never thought Kanchan would celebrate any festival after Anirudh left the house. Arundathi shifts the topic and asks Mrs Bhide about her daughter-in-law. Anagha reaches at the Deshmukhs with other ladies from NGO.

Arundathi tries to apply Haldi Kumkum to Kanchan, but the latter behaves distantly. Aapa requests Kanchan to behave well in front of everyone as Arundathi is doing everything for her. Kanchan starts the Haldi Kumkum function. She applies Haldi Kumkum to all the ladies. Isha greets them with flower.

Mrs Bhide asks Arundathi about Ankita. Arundathi says she is busy with work. Another lady at the function recalls 2019's Diwali where Arundathi drew amazing rangoli. Mrs Bhide taunts Arundathi that this year's Diwali must have been dry for the Deshmukhs.

Mrs Bhide taunts Arundathi on her divorce. She also takes a dig at Kanchan. However, Arundathi stands strong against all negative comments. She says she is happy because of her in-laws. Arundathi says Aai and Aapa have always stood behind her and so she is able to take a stand for herself.

Other ladies at the function laud Arundathi. They also praise Aapa and Kanchan for supporting Arundathi. The latter warns Mrs Bhide about sending Anagha and her team to her house as she has been harassing her daughter-in-law. Mrs Bhide leaves. Kanchan comes back to Arundathi and hugs her tightly.

