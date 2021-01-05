'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 4:Yash Plans B'day Surprise For Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 4 episode begins with Yash telling Gauri that he is looking forward to a secure future. He says he will soon get a job and his music will also get popularity. Yash tries to make Gauri jealous by saying his grandmother has found a perfect girl for him. Gauri realises Yash is trying to pull her leg. However, she turns the table.

She says she is happy for him and not jealous. Yash gets mad at her and says he cannot see anyone else in Gauri's life. He says he is jealous and insecure. Yash tells Gauri about Arundathi's birthday. He says they need to plan something special for her. Gauri agrees to help him. Yash and Gauri decide to take help from Devika.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode written update

Meanwhile, at Deshmukh's, Arundathi wanders around in a good mood. She starts talking to Aapa. Arundathi shares her childhood stories with Aapa. She says her parents supported her singing art. However, as Arundathi goes down the memory lane, she also recalls how Anirudh broke her heart. Aapa gets sad. But Arundathi tries to change the topic and continues talking about singing. Kanchan aka Aai looks for Aapa. Aai tells Aapa that she has found a perfect girl for Abhi.

She tells them that her friend Neelima has suggested this girl. Aapa interrupts her and tells her to first talk to Abhi. Aai says she doesn't want Ankita as her granddaughter in law. Arundathi also suggests her to first talk to Abhi. Aai gets mad at them and leaves. Arundathi suggests Aapa to talk to Anagha for Abhi. Arundathi explains why Anagha is perfect for Abhi. Aapa doubts Arundathi's thoughts. He suggests her to first talk to Abhi.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Yash and Gauri make plans with Devika for Arundathi's birthday. Aai calls Anirudh to ask him about his whereabouts. Aai asks him if Sanjana cooks good food for him. Sanjana enters Anirudh's cabin when he is on a call with his mother. She overhears their conversation. Aai and Aapa get into a huge argument.

