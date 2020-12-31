'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Dec 30 Written Update: Arundhati Files For Divorce

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte December 30 episode, Abhishek finally goes to the first day of his new work at the hospital. Kachan gets into a spit with Rajani and is furious at Appa and Arundhati. Also, Arundhati finally applies for divorce from Aniruddha. To know all about Aai Kuthe kay Karte latest episode keep reading.

This episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte begins with Abhi about to leave for his first day of the new job, while Anagha is also leaving for her home. Abhi insists Anagha to stay at this house since it is his first day but Anagha refuses. Abhi agrees and tells her to call him if she needs anything at all. Angha tells Abhi that she'll be fine.

While at home Yash pretends to be of help in front of Rajini, Guari's mother to make an impression. Appa calls Yash aside and asks him if he should talk to Rajini about his marriage with her daughter. Yash tells Appa that Rajini is very strict let Gauri and me discuss this first before we speak to her family. He tells Appa that she is the new CEO of dads company and she sent him the notice. If she can remove him from work she can just as easily remove me from Gauri's life. Kanchan overhears the entire conversation and is in shock to know that Rajini is responsible for Aniruddh's loss.

Rajni just about to leave to go home when Kanchan stops her and asks her Why is she firing Aniruddha and what has done to deserve this? Rajni tells Kanchan that I am not the owner of that company, it is not my decision alone. Aniruddha has caused losses to the company in the last six months. So Kanchan says it's all because of your sister. Take back the notice you sent. Kanchan mutters that the two sisters have created a complete mess. Kachan adds that if she wanted to fire someone she should've fired her own sister. Then everyone tries to calm Kanchan down but she doesn't listen to anyone. Rajini takes Gauri along with her and leaves the Deshmukh's house.

Kanchan gets furious at Arundhati and Appa for inviting Rajini into their house. She asks them if they feel slightly ashamed for partying with the person who made Aniruddha face so much trouble. She yells at Appa for making him leave the house and accuses Arundhati of being happy about him losing his job. She says she can't sleep all night because her thoughts are filled with her son's difficulties. She says If Aniruddha loses his job, she will not leave Gauri's mother.

Later Arundhati goes to the lawyer along with Kedar. The lawyer explains everything to Arundhati and asks her if she really wants a divorce. So Arundhati says yes. The lawyer then says you have to send them a notice in which you can write how much alimony you want. On this Arundhati says that I don't want a single rupee from him, I just want a divorce as soon as possible. After that when Arundhati comes home and Appa asks where has she gone without informing anyone. So Arundhati tells him everything. Appa tells her to not tell Kanchan about the divorce when Kanchan walks in and gets furious at them again.

