'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update | January 1: Anirudh Blames Arundhati For Everything

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode starts with Gauri confessing her feelings for Yash to Arundhati. Anirudh questions his life choices. He blames Arundhati for his such condition and calls her a bad omen in his life. Here is a look at Aai Kuthe Kay Karte written update for January 1 episode.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte written update for January 1, 2021

Gauri shares her feelings for Yash to Arundhati

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 1 episode starts with Gauri having a conversation with Arundhati. Gauri tells Arundhati that she likes Yash but is not ready for marriage yet. Arundhati tells her that it is alright you take your time. Arundhati then asks her to teach English.

Anirudh remembers his family and thinks about his mistakes

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode also sees, Anirudh wandering alone on a road remembering his time with family. He misses everyone at home including his parents and Arundhati. He thinks that he loved Sanjana so much and left his family for her and he has committed a huge mistake at this age. He realises that he cannot go back home now as everyone will keep on taunting him for life. He misses everyone and thinks that Arundhati will never give that life back to him.

Shekhar advises Anirudh about Sanjana

Anirudh calls home only to find his father has picked up the phone. He hangs up the phone without saying anything. Anirudh starts crying. At that moment a drunk Shekhar arrives there and offers Anirudh a drink. Anirudh gets angry at him and asks if he is following him. Shekhar says why would he follow him and tells Anirudh that he only loved one girl in his life and that is Sanjana. Shekhar further tells him that he came there because he saw him sitting there on the bench. Anirudh tells him to go and let him sit alone in peace.

Shekhar asks Anirudh that if he has lost all the peace in his life. He also asks Anirudh if Sanjana kicked him out of the house. Anirudh does not say anything. Shekhar says that it has become her hobby to kick people out of her house after inviting them in the house. Shekhar tells him that even if he divorces Sanjana and Anirudh gets married to her, that marriage won’t last. Today you are sitting on the bench but tomorrow you’ll have to sit on railway tracks, he adds. Shekhar also tells him that Arundhati deserves a much better husband than him but he loved you and you did not respect that.

Anirudh calls Arundhati a bad omen

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 1 episode Abhi apologises to Arundhati and tells her that he went to Anagha. He says that he is now feeling good after talking with her. Arundhati gets happy and tells him to think carefully. Anirudh comes out of their house and calls Arundhati. He says hurtful things to her and Arundhati asks him if he is drunk. Anirudh replies that he will do anything and it is her because of whom he has to do all these things.

Sanjana calls Anirudh but his phone is busy. She then calls Arundhati and gets shocked after finding out her phone is also busy. Anirudh blames everything on Arundhati. She tells him that she has not done anything and it is because of him that everything is happening. Anirudh calls her bad omen and Arundhati hangs up the phone in anger.

Image Credits: Stills from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode

