'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 6: Ankita Tries To Manipulate Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 6 episode begins with Ankita hanging up Anirudh's call. Sanjana asks Anirudh why she is calling now. Anirudh tells Sanjana that Abhi is ignoring Ankita's calls and she wants to get married to him. Sanjana suggests Anirudh not to interfere between Abhi and Ankita. Anirudh thinks about Ankita and decides to meet her.

At Deshmukh's, Arundathi makes special tea for Aai. She inquires about Aapa. Aai says he is still sleeping after returning home late from Gauri's house. Yash takes Aapa's side and says that Aapa was in the garden and not at Gauri's. Arundathi tries to figure out the jumble. At the same time, Vimal gets back Aapa's shawl he left at Gauri's.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update for Jan 5: Anirudh gets a call from Ankita

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for Jan 6

Vimal's incorrect timing gets Aapa and Yash in trouble. Aapa starts yelling at Yash and makes the situation weird. He blames Yash for taking his shawl. Aapa takes Yash out. Aai catches hold of Vimal. She questions Vimal, however, the latter confuses Aai and runs away.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Sanjana suggests Anirudh they start a tiffin service. Anirudh denies and says it would have been better if she made efforts and talking to her sister. Sanjana says she is currently in Banglore's office. Anirudh says she is there to inform about his notice.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update Jan 4:Yash plans b'day surprise for Arundathi

Anirudh says she is looking for his replacement. Sanjana asks Anirudh about seeing a lawyer for the divorce procedure. Anirudh tries to ignore her topic. He says he has some work outside and will see her later at the office. Sanjana thinks Anirudh is meeting Arundathi. However, Anirudh calls Ankita to meet.

Yash, Gauri, Abhi and Anagha meet at Gauri's place to discuss Arundathi's birthday plan. Abhi and Anagha leave for their morning workout. While leaving, Aai sees them outside Gauri's house. However, Aapa handles the situation smartly. Yash asks Abhi if there is something more to his and Anagha's friendship.

Meanwhile, Anirudh meets Ankita. She asks him to help her win back Abhi. Ankita says if he helps Abhi and her to get back together, she will convince Abhi to talk to him. Anirudh gets tempted by her offer. On the other hand, Vimal suggests Arundathi to find a girl like Anagha for Abhi.

Also Read | Dipti Ketkar's work, early life, career graph; know other details of this Marathi star

Also Read | 'Mala Sasu Havi' cast: Asawari Joshi as Gayatri, Anand Abhyankar as Aaba & more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.