'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 5: Anirudh Gets A Call From Ankita

In the last Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Sanjana overhears Anirudh's conversation with his mother over the phone call. She gets mad at Anirudh and feels insecure about herself. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 5 episode begins with Anirudh trying to make amends with Sanjana. However, the latter gets pretty mad at his mother's behaviour. Sanjana blames Anirudh. She also questions Anirudh that why is Kanchan gossiping about the Deshmukh's with him.

Sanjana claims that Anirudh has asked his mother to keep an eye on Arundathi as he is still curious about her. Anirudh tries to make her understand but they get into an argument. Anirudh tells Sanjana that he and his mother talk about everything. Sanjana taunts him that he also gossips with her about his own girlfriend. The former warns him to break all connections with his family, especially Arundathi if he wants to live with her and storms out of his office.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update Jan 4:Yash plans b'day surprise for Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep written update:

Yash, Gauri and Devika go out to eat vada pav. Devika tells Yash to hide about her return to Mumbai from Arundathi. Yash agrees. They plan for Arundathi's birthday. Yash says he wants to do something very special for Arundathi as she does special things on everyone's birthday. Devika agrees. They plan a surprise for Arundathi and forward the plan to everyone.

At Deshmukh's, Aapa receives Yash's message. He laughs looking at it. Kanchan questions him but he denies telling her. Yash also sends the message to Vimla, Raghu, Anirudh's brother and sister-in-law, Arundathi's brother, Isha, Abhishek and Anagha. Devika asks Yash to complete all the pending work for Arundathi's surprise party.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 2, 2021: Arundhati asks Anagha about Abhi

Later, at night, Yash, Isha and Aapa discuss the surprise. Kanchan sees them and starts questioning. At the same time, Raghu and Vimal come to Deshmukh's. Arundathi sees everyone and gets a little confused. Aapa manages to get rid of Kanchan and Arundathi. Yash, Isha, Vimal, Anagha, Aapa, and Abhi meet at Gauri's house.

After completing their planning for Arundathi's surprise, Abhi drops Anagha. He opens up about hurting Arundathi in past and feels bad about it. He also talks to Anagha about Ankita. He says he will soon ask her not to contact him henceforth. Anagha wishes him good luck.

At Sanjana's house, Anirudh and the former discuss their lives. Sanjana says he has changed. Anirudh says he is the same, her point of view of seeing him is changed. Meanwhile, Anirudh gets a phone call from Ankita. He tries to shut her down but she says something that leaves him speechless.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update | January 1: Anirudh blames Arundhati for everything

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Dec 30 written update: Arundhati files for divorce

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.