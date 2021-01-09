'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 8: Arundhati's B'day Celebrations Begin

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 8 episode begins with Arundhati thinking to herself that it is her birthday the next day and as per usual, no one would be remembering it. She feels that Yash might remember her birthday and that aai will surely call to wish and bless her. She thinks that the birthday is just like any other day of the year and is not very special. She then gets emotional while remembering her previous birthday.

ALSO READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 6: Ankita Tries To Manipulate Anirudh

Arundhati's birthday preparations begin

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, everyone is preparing for Arundhati's surprise birthday party. While everyone is busy getting things in order for the party, Anagha and Abhi spend some quality time together by chatting and playfully joking with each other. Unbeknown to them, Aapa witnesses their adorable banter from a distance and gets very happy seeing the two of them spending some time together.

ALSO READ | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Jan 7: Arundathi Calls Anirudh To Meet

Arundhati receives a flower bouquet

The next morning, when Arundhati wakes up, Yash, Isha, and Abhi surprise her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and she is taken aback by their sweet gesture. After that, Yash whispers 'happy birthday Aru' in her ears and she gives a shy smile to his wish. After that, they all leave Arundhati to get ready. Soon after bathing and getting ready, Arundhati starts her day by praying to god.

ALSO READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 4:Yash Plans B'day Surprise For Arundathi

Sanjana manipulates Anirudh

Parallelly, It is shown that Sanjana tries to manipulate Anirudh against Arundhati and tells him that the latter is trying to become like her. She further adds that Arundhati will never be as independent as her. Anirudh agrees with Sanjana and rants about his entire family to her. She suggests Anirudh that he should not go and meet Arundhati and also says that he should leave her alone.

ALSO READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update For Jan 5: Anirudh Gets A Call From Ankita

Aapa and Kanchan wish Arundhati

Later, while Arundhati is busy doing pooja and praying to god, Aapa and Kanchan arrive suddenly. They wish her a very happy birthday and give her lots of blessings. Arundhati is shocked by their gesture and cannot believe her own ears. Kanchan tells her that even though she may not like a lot of things she does, she won't bring them up as she wants her birthday to go well. The episode ends with Arundhati crying over Kanchan's words

ALSO READ | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 2, 2021: Arundhati Asks Anagha About Abhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.