'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 30 Written Update: All Deshmukhs Head To Lonavala

In the September 30 episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte the family is seen going to their trip to Lonavala. During their journey, Yash and Gowri come close while the family indulge in fun activities. Abhishek joins the Deshmukhs just as they depart for Lonavla. Kachan (Ajji) is seen wearing a Salwar suit for a change. The family seems excited to see their grandmother dressed up so differently. Arundhati feels nice that everyone is happy and excited about the trip.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' October 30 written update

Arundhati calls Devika to ask why did she send such a big package to her and asks her to join them. Devika replies saying, there are very few occasions in my life when I do something for someone. So don't say no. Arundhati says that's not a reason, is it? Then Devika says that you need to get out of this environment. She says she cannot erase the image of that night and wants Arundhati to be happy again. Devika says, come back smiling like before.

The next day the Deshmukh's get ready to leave for the vacation at the resort. Isha packs a big bag for the two-day trip. On which her brother, Yash asks her - why has she packed so much stuff. Isha says she and Gowri wish to do a photoshoot at the resort and hence she needs all those clothes. Just then Kanchan walks in wearing a Salwar Suit. Everyone is happy to see Kanchan's new look. Appa starts singing for Kanchan. Then Kanchan starts telling her old memories. Isha tells Arundhati to wear a dress as well but Arundhati refuses. After that, Appa tells everyone that Aniruddha has reached safely.

Just then Abhishek enters the room. Yash tells him that he has packed a bag for Abhishek, and they should all leave now. Abhishek says he will get dressed ad meet them out front. So everyone stands outside waiting for the bus. That's when Gowri and Vimal come there. Vimal tells Yash to make some progress this time, looking at the couple. Arundhati tells Vimal to take care of the house properly.

When the bus arrives, everyone leaves to get on the bus. Appa Dad starts singing when Kanchan says she wants to eat first. Yash forces Isha to switch seats so that he can sit next to Gowri. Yash Gauri's romance continues. Then everyone plays Antakshari. The family eventually reach the resort and check into their rooms. Aniruddh and Sajana are just then seen leaving the resort to go out for some sightseeing. In the next part, we will see if Sanjana and Aniruddha are going to get caught by everyone at the resort.

Image Credit: Screengrab from the episode

