'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Nov 9, 2020: Shekhar Comes To Isha's Rescue

In the previous episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Isha goes missing and some people try to kidnap her. In this episode of the show, Arundhati, Anirudh, Yash, and others leave their house to go and search for Isha. Kedar and Yash reach a man's house and they give him a number of a rickshaw owner who runs a women trafficking racket. Meanwhile, Isha escapes from the two people who kidnap her. She spots Shekhar near a house she hides. The two people find Isha and they start chasing her.

Shekhar recognises Isha and calls up Arundhati. Shekhar sends Anirudh his live location and runs behind the people who chase Isha. Shekhar manages to save Isha from the people who chase her. Yash and Kedar also get the live location of Isha and go to her rescue. Appa and Kanchan are worried about Isha at home. Shekhar brings Isha to a tea stall and offers her biscuits.

He asks how Isha reached the area. She tells him she was disturbed with the problems at home and walked away till she reached the woman who abducted her. She starts crying and Shekhar consoles her. He asks Isha to stay strong for her mother since she is going through a lot already. Just then, Anirudh, Arundhati, Yash and Kedar reach there. Isha hugs everyone and starts crying. Arundhati thanks Shekar and he tells her that he's satisfied he could help her in some way.

He tells Arundhati that if she needs anything he will be there for her. Anirudh says they won't need Shekhar's help anymore. Shekhar asks Anirudh to behave appropriately. The Deshmukh's bring Isha home safely. Isha comes home and hugs Kanchan and Appa. She tells everyone to scold her and starts crying. She pours her heart out and tells everyone to stay real in front of her.

Isha asks Anirudh to leave Sanjana when Kedar intervenes. She says she's a kid so nobody listens to her and never cares about her feelings. She tells Yash that he told her everything will be the same in their house and they should accept it. She says she does not want to accept it and wants things to get back to normal.

