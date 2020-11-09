'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update | Nov 7, 2020: Arundhati Confronts Anirudh

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Appa breaks down in front of his friend. Appa's friend asks him to stay strong for Arundhati. Appa agrees with his friend and says that yes, he should stay strong for his daughter-in-law. At home, Vimal asks Arundhati if Kanchan is fine since she came late but yet Kanchan did not tell her anything. Arundhati goes to Kanchan's room and asks her about Appa. Kanchan tells Arundhati that he's gone to the garden.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

Arundhati asks Kanchan to come out but Kanchan tells her she feels guilty for everything. Kanchan tells Arundhati that she hurt her a lot but she never answered back. Kanchan also apologises to Arundhati. Later, Anirudh goes to Abhi's room and tries to manipulate him again. Abhi tells Anirudh that he will never trust him again because he betrayed them all.

Anirudh promises Abhi that he will leave Sanjana and everything else, but Abhi tells Anirudh he will never believe him again. Yash comes there and tells Anirudh that nobody wants to talk to him. Anirudh turns around to hit Yash but Abhi stops him. Anirudh tells Abhi and Yash that if he leaves them, they won't be able to do anything in life. Abhi tells Anirudh that they will be able to leave without him and leaves from there.

Later, Arundhati brings breakfast for Kanchan and asks her to have some. She denies at first but eats a little when Arundhati convinces her. Appa comes there and tells Kanchan that he feels bad for Arundhati when she leaves. He tells Kanchan that we should have taken care of Anirudh's anger and frustration and should have told him when he was wrong. Kanchan cries and decides to confront Sanjana. Appa consoles her and tells her he will try to fix things.

Arundhati confronts Anirudh and asks him about his wrongdoings. Anirudh says nobody is ready to listen to him, so he will make them do things their way. Anirudh blames Arundhati for everything that happened and Arundhati denies all allegations. Anirudh tries to slap Arundhati but she stops him saying that she won't tolerate physical abuse.

