'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update: Arundhati To Sing At Sanjana's Party

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Yash and Arundhati sit in the garden while she sings beautifully. Yash compliments her and asks her to teach the song for his online class. Arundhati finishes singing and Abhi comes there praising her. They talk about Abhi's job and Arundhati asks if he spoke to Ankita. Abhi says he wants to concentrate on work now and does not want any other distraction. Abhi asks Arundhati if she spoke to Anirudh. She says she cannot just let go of what Anirudh did and has found her happiness in other things.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

Abhi requests Arundhati to sing again and the manager of the resort also praises her. He requests Arundhati to sing for the party in the evening. Abhi and Yash convince Arundhati to sing at the party. In the evening, Isha and Gauri get Arundhati dressed for the party. Arundhati tells Isha that she cannot sing in the evening and she's feeling nervous. Isha tells her not to feel nervous and sing. Appa and Kanchan come to the room and motivate Arundhati.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update October 26: Anirudh Tries To Manipulate Yash

Meanwhile, Sanjana dresses up in a beautiful black gown. Anirudh compliments her and tells her that if she keeps looking so beautiful he will start feeling insecure about her. Sanjana tells Anirudh that she never felt insecure despite him staying with Arundhati. Anirudh asks Sanjana not to compare her with Arundhati and takes her downstairs for dinner.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 29 Written Update: Sanjana & Anirudh Head To Lonavala

Arundhati and the rest reach where the decorations for Sanjana's birthday party is in progress. They praise the team for such a lovely decoration. When they leave from the location, Anirudh brings Sanjana to the party. Sanjana loves Anirudh's surprise and thanks him for it. The resort's manager asks them to cut the cake. Anirudh tells the manager to give guests the cake they bought and asks them to bring another cake for Sanjana to cut.

Also Read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Oct 30 Written Update: All Deshmukhs Head To Lonavala

When Yash gets the piece of his cake, he finds something fishy because of the name on the cake. Meanwhile, Anirudh makes an announcement for Sanjana and Kanchan tells everybody that it is Anirudh's voice. The others get more suspicious. Nikhil video- calls Sanjana and wishes her. She gets emotional on seeing him. Anirudh tries to comfort her.

Also Read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Nov 2:Sanjana Is Shocked By Shekar's Disclosure

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.