Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Oct 10: Arundathi Rushes To Help Gauri

Aai Kuthey Kay Karte October 10 episode begins with everyone sitting in the living room after dinner. Aappa compliments Arundathi for making delicious food. Anirudh says the potato dish wasn't good like the usual. Arundathi says she made in her regular way, maybe Anirudh lost his taste.

Aai asks Anirudh about his tiffin. He says he never had it as he was busy in a meeting. Aai asks him whether Sanjana had it, he denies. Aai starts complaining. She says Vimal was also late for work. Arundathi asks Aappa about Vimal. She asks him if it was okay that Vimal came. Aappa says yes. Aai also says she needs Vimal here.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode's written update Oct 9: Yash motivates Arundhati

Aai Kuthey Kay Karte episode written update

Arundathi says Anirudh wanted to cut down some expenses. Aappa denies removing Vimal from work. He says she is more like a necessity. Aappa says Arundathi needs Vimal's help. He also tells Arundathi not to work day and night. Arundathi tells Aappa that she is going to start teaching singing online. Everyone except Anirudh gets excited. Anirudh gets furious.

Aappa supports Arundathi in her decision to help Yash. Aai says even she wants to teach someone. Aappa says he has been her student all this year and asks why does she want more. Everyone laughs. Aai says she wants a smart student. Aappa suggests to finish off with one topic first.

Also Read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update Oct 8: Arundathi consoles Abhishek, Yash & Isha

Yash teaches Arundathi how to conduct an online class. Anirudh asks Arundathi to iron his clothes. Yash says laundries are open. Anirudh says it's too late. Arundathi asks Anirudh to press his own clothes. Anirudh gets shocked. Isha enters the room. She asks about Abhishek.

Isha says she is confused between two subjects in her college syllabus. Anirudh tells Isha that he guided Abhishek so she can ask him. Yash taunts Anirudh saying Abhishek is still under his guidance. Isha explains her issue. She says she doesn't know what to select, sales & marketing or advertisement.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update: Isha breaks her friendship with Gauri

Anirudh says she should take sales and marketing. He explains its importance. Isha says she is interested in advertisement. Anirudh rubbishes her decision. Arundathi tells Isha to take whatever she wishes to learn. Anirudh asks Arundathi not to interfere as she doesn't know about anything. Arundathi says she wants Isha to take something she loves. Isha takes advertising.

Arundathi sees Gauri in her balcony. Gauri faints. Arundathi takes Yash to check on her. Yash picks up unconscious Guari. Arundathi splashes water on her face. Gauri wakes up and starts apologising Arundathi. She says everything went wrong because of her. Arundathi decides to take Gauri home. Vimal schools Arundathi for not leaving Anirudh. Devika comes to say goodbye.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode | October 6: Isha comes to know the truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.