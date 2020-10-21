'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Oct 20: Anirudh Feels Insecure About Sanjana

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Kanchana tells Vishakha about Anirudh and Arundhati's relationship. She says that the two have not been talking to each other since their 25th wedding anniversary. Kanchana also mentions that Arundhati still sleeps in Isha’s room. Vishakha tells her mother not to worry and assures her that everything will be fine.

Meanwhile, Sanjana and Anirudh are in his cabin. The discussion of a project when Anirudh mentions his father has been discharged. Sanjana says it was great of Arundhati that she took a stand and admitted him even when you were not at home. Anirudh gets furious at Sanjana for taking Arundhati’s side.

They have an argument over it. Sanjana asks Anirudh not to yell at her. Just then, the peon tells Sanjana that Mr Mehta has called her in his cabin. Anirudh gets insecure and asks Sanjana why does Mehta keep calling in his cabin even when things can be done one a phone call. Sanjana reminds Anirudh that she’s the project head and has to do as asked.

Kedar talks to Arundhati about her relationship with Anirudh. Arundhati tells Kedar that Anirudh has been thugging her and Sanjana as well. She says that if he had told her that he married her under family pressure, she would have understood him. She asks Kedar that if he knew about Sanjana and Anirudh, why did he not tell her. Kedar says if he knew she was strong enough he would have told her. Vishakha comes there and tells them that Appa has been calling them downstairs.

Appa calls everyone downstairs and says that he will be dividing his property. He says that he will be keeping his wife as a nominee of his property. He adds that when he dies, all of his property will be given to his wife. Appa decides to divide his property under the HUF act. Vishaka and Arundhati say that they do not need anything from his property. Appa says that it is his duty and he will fulfil it rightfully. He adds that Arundhati will also be a joint owner of his property as she is like his daughter.

